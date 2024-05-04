New Eco-Friendly Changes Could Affect Walt Disney World Forever

An environmentally-friendly change made at the Magic Kingdom could have major implications for the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort.

While rides and attractions make up a majority of the Disney theme park experience, a lot of the “magic” can be found at the various restaurants, shows, stores, and lands spread across Walt Disney World. Cast members are a vital part of the overall Disney theme park experience, providing expert-level care to guests during their stay.

These dedicated and passionate individuals make all of the “magic” possible, ensuring guests are happy, safe, and taken care of at all times. Cast members can be found all across Walt Disney World, from restaurants and shops to rides, attractions, and shows.

Cast members also help provide magic by portraying hundreds of different characters throughout the parks. These mascots act as their very own attractions, allowing guests to get up close and personal with some of their favorite Disney characters. A recent change to cast member attire helps further cement their importance to the overall Disney theme park experience, with brand new outfits debuting at the Magic Kingdom.

Following the cast member costume announcement made over a month ago, Walt Disney World cast members are now sporting their new attire. These new uniforms can be seen on cast members working on Main Street, U.S.A., which acts as the entrance and the central main hub at the center of Magic Kingdom.

Specifically, these new uniforms are worn by cast members working at the entrance of Main Street, U.S.A., and in the various parades that can be seen throughout the area. Dapper Dans are also sporting these new outfits.

Disney says these new uniforms prioritize function and comfort, thanks to the breathable, lightweight fabric. However, the most interesting and innovative aspect of these new outfits is that they are made from recyclable materials.

These new costumes debuted in April, and several more pieces will be added to Magic Kingdom over the next few weeks. Below is a look at what guests can expect to see very soon.

The shift toward more comfortable and environmentally friendly costumes could mark a major shift for Walt Disney World as a whole. It’s likely with the introduction of new costumes for Main Street U.S.A. cast members that, other cast members working at the other three theme parks will also receive costume redesigns in the future. This shift would not only make Disney cast members’ jobs easier but also fall in line with The Walt Disney Company’s efforts to become more eco-friendly.

The Walt Disney World Resort has undergone several major changes in the last few years, especially the Magic Kingdom. This beloved Orlando theme park has received some major upgrades recently, with TRON Lightcycle / Run, one of the largest new additions, officially opening at the start of 2023.

This thrilling, high-tech roller coaster transports geists directly into the world of Disney’s iconic TRON franchise, where they will experience an exhilarating and visually stunning roller coaster unlike anything ever seen at Walt Disney World.

Other new additions at Walt Disney World include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. These two recent additions can both be found at EPCOT.