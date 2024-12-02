‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Has Confirmed Several New Cast Members

HBO’s Harry Potter television series is now well underway. While no new actors have been announced, an official casting call took place throughout the UK and Ireland during the summer. Set to premiere on HBO and Max sometime in 2026, the upcoming reboot will span seven seasons–one for each of JK Rowling’s books–reportedly over a 10-year period.

The series will replace every single actor from the films, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

But while we all wait for official casting news for the HBO series, another Harry Potter reboot has already confirmed its full list of actors.

The online multiplayer video game, “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions,” which was released in September and is a remake of 2003’s “Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup,” features animated versions of our beloved characters. Now, most of the actors involved in the game have been listed on IMDb.

“Quidditch Champions” features several iconic characters, including Gryffindor commentator Lee Jordan, Daily Prophet wizarding journalist Rita Skeeter, Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Beauxbatons student Fleur Delacour, and Durmstrang student Victor Krum, who are voiced in the game by Luke Youngblood (who reprises his role from the films), Anna Graves, JB Blanc, Monia Ayachi, and David Errigo Jr., respectively.

As for two of the most iconic characters in the franchise, Harry Potter and Ronald Weasley, they’re voiced by Kyle McCarley and Robbie Kay, respectively. However, strangely, the actress who voices Hermione Granger in the game doesn’t appear to be listed anywhere.

Either way, it’s likely none of these names other than Luke Youngblood will mean anything to you. But when it comes to the casting for the upcoming reboot, expect to see plenty of familiar names. Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing Ready Player One actor Mark Rylance to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.

A few key members of the creative team, however, have been confirmed. JK Rowling is an executive producer, Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession and His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) is executive producer and will also direct several episodes.

While the HBO series will obviously be hugely popular, Warner Bros. has said that “the eight films will remain at the core of the franchise,” which suggests that real-life Wizarding World locations such as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, and the upcoming themed attractions set to open at Universal Epic Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and 1920s Paris/Place Cachée, will retain the film series’ globally recognizable brand.

Are you excited to find out who will be cast in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot? Sound off in the comments below!