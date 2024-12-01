Even More Classic Attractions To Be Demolished at Disney World

Over the past several years, Disney parks have undergone significant transformations, with classic attractions being removed or reimagined to make way for new experiences.

While change is often necessary to keep the parks fresh and appealing, these updates have left some fans feeling like Disney is erasing the nostalgic magic that has drawn generations of visitors.

Recent announcements about closures and re-theming projects, including the replacement of Splash Mountain with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the upcoming transformation of Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America, have sparked widespread discussion.

For many parkgoers, these changes represent more than just new attractions—they symbolize the loss of beloved memories and traditions. Here’s a closer look at what’s leaving, what’s replacing it, and why it’s raising eyebrows among fans.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Is Here, but Splash Mountain Is Gone

Let’s start with Splash Mountain. Its closure earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been one of the most talked-about—and divisive—changes Disney has made in years. Splash Mountain wasn’t just a ride; it was an institution. That iconic drop, the earworm songs, the anticipation as you wound through the dark tunnels—it’s the kind of ride you remember long after you leave the park.

Couldn’t they have found a way to keep some of the charm that made it a fan favorite for over three decades? Now, instead of hearing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” as you walk through Frontierland, you’re met with a completely different look and feel for something that, honestly, has already seen its fair share of problems.

Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America Are Next

This one hurts. For years, Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America have been a peaceful escape from the chaos of Magic Kingdom.

They weren’t flashy or overly hyped, but that was the point. These spots represented old-school Disney—places where you could slow down, explore, and take in the charm of the parks. Now, Disney has decided they’re not good enough, and the area is set to be replaced by Cars and Disney Villains lands.

Look, a Villains-themed land could be incredible. Fans have been begging for it for years.

But why does it have to come at the expense of something as timeless as the Rivers of America? Do we really need Lightning McQueen zooming around where the Liberty Belle once glided? It’s like Disney is trying to strip away every last trace of the park’s history to make room for more marketable IP. And that’s not progress—it’s selling out.

Hollywood Studios Is Losing the Muppets (Again)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios used to be a park with its own identity—focused on movies, classic entertainment, and behind-the-scenes magic. Now, it feels like Disney is gutting everything that made it unique. The latest victim? MuppetVision 3D*.

This hilarious, heartfelt attraction has been a staple of the park for over 30 years. It’s silly, it’s nostalgic, and it’s the last thing Jim Henson worked on before his passing. And now, it’s being replaced by a Monsters, Inc. land.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Mike and Sulley. But did we really need to boot the Muppets to make room for them? Disney has treated the Muppets like an afterthought for years, and this is just the latest slap in the face for fans. The humor, charm, and wit of MuppetVision 3D is irreplaceable, and the thought of it being gone forever is disappointing.

The Muppets Are Taking Over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Speaking of the Muppets, Disney apparently decided to give them a consolation prize by re-theming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. So, instead of blasting through the dark to the tunes of Aerosmith, we’re now getting a Muppets-themed ride. On paper, it sounds fun—who wouldn’t want to see Kermit and the gang in a high-speed, chaotic adventure? But let’s not forget what we’re losing here.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is iconic. Sure, Aerosmith isn’t exactly “hip” anymore, but the music and vibe of the ride were perfect for creating a high-energy, rock-and-roll experience. Swapping out Aerosmith for the Muppets feels like Disney is just throwing ideas at the wall and hoping something sticks.

Instead of creating something new and meaningful, they’re tearing apart the old and replacing it with a half-baked attempt to stay relevant.

Dinoland, U.S.A. Is Getting Bulldozed

Ah, Dinoland, U.S.A.—a quirky, weird, and wonderfully offbeat corner of Animal Kingdom. Sure, it wasn’t the most polished part of the park, but it had personality. And now, it’s being bulldozed to make way for a Tropical Americas land themed to Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Look, Encanto is great, and I love Indy as much as the next person, but where does this leave the dinosaurs?

Dinosaur is one of the best thrill rides in Disney World, and its future still seems uncertain. If they take that away too, then what’s even left of the original Animal Kingdom?

Dinoland might not have been perfect, but it was unique. It feels like Disney is so focused on what’s trendy that they’re forgetting the magic of what’s already there.

Why Fans Are Fed Up

Here’s the thing: Disney isn’t just taking away attractions. They’re taking away memories. These rides and experiences aren’t just “old stuff” that needs to be replaced—they’re part of our childhoods, our family vacations, and our connection to the parks.

For so many of us, Disney is about nostalgia. It’s about revisiting the things that made us fall in love with the parks in the first place. And every time they close another ride, it feels like a little piece of that nostalgia is being ripped away.

What’s worse is that these changes don’t feel like they’re being made with fans in mind. They feel like they’re being made for shareholders, executives, and marketing teams. Disney used to strike a balance between innovation and tradition, but now it feels like they’re chasing trends and ignoring the fans who’ve been loyal for decades.

Is There Any Hope?

Honestly? It’s hard to say. Disney’s relentless push for change doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. And while some of these new lands and attractions might turn out to be amazing, they’ll never replace the memories we’ve lost along the way.

At the end of the day, Disney is a business, and businesses prioritize profit. But for those of us who grew up loving the parks for their charm, creativity, and heart, it’s hard not to feel like Disney has lost its way. We’ll keep going back—because it’s Disney—but it won’t feel the same. And maybe that’s the most heartbreaking part of all.