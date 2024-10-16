Could Disney World’s Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Be Reimagined After Aerosmith’s Retirement?

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is nearing an uncertain future following stern news confirmed by the band.

The Walt Disney Company has leaned heavily into its expanding portfolio of intellectual properties to bring all-new experiences to life in Disney Parks worldwide, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise, Disney Animation movies, and Pixar films, to mention a few.

However, one of the most popular and beloved attractions in the Orlando-based Disney Resort features one of the most influential music bands in the last five decades. You guessed it, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, the iconic band has confirmed devastating news, rekindling speculation about the beloved roller coaster’s future.

In a shocking announcement released on August 2, Aerosmith confirmed heartbreaking news, revealing that, “as a band of brothers,” they had made the difficult decision to retire from the touring stage.

The statement, released on X (formerly known as Twitter), reads:

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history. It has been…

Aerosmith added that fans who purchased tickets to upcoming shows via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded and advised fans who purchased via third-party resale sites to reach out to their point of purchase for details.

The band’s retirement has weighed heavily on the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Regardless of the retirement announcement, Aerosmith announced on October 11 they are celebrating “35 years of Pump” as shared in the social media post below:

CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF PUMP 💜 Aerosmith won a Grammy for ‘Best Rock Performance’ for “Janie’s Got A Gun” at the 33rd GRAMMY Awards in 1991. OUT NOW: Pump 35th Anniversary Edition 🛻💜 Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Pump, Aerosmith has released the album on limited edition, numbered 1-1989, 180g custom color Andromeda vinyl, including an embossed logo jacket and a bonus 7″ single featuring “Ain’t Enough” and “Deuces Are Wild” on Grape color vinyl.

CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF PUMP 💜 Aerosmith won a Grammy for 'Best Rock Performance' for "Janie's Got A Gun" at the 33rd GRAMMY Awards in 1991. OUT NOW: Pump 35th Anniversary Edition 🛻💜 Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Pump, Aerosmith has released the album on limited…

Rumors of Aerosmith Replacement

Although this heartbreaking decision won’t impact Aerosmith’s presence in Walt Disney World Resort immediately, it is inevitable to think that their retirement could ignite conversation about a possible replacement for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and even motivate Disney to evaluate the coaster’s future.

Speculation has surrounded Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith for months, with many rumors pointing at a possible Muppets takeover or a reimagining featuring Powerline, the fictional pop sensation in A Goofy Movie (1995).

Disney never confirmed nor denied its interest in reimagining the iconic attraction, but it did hint at the rumored Powerline retheme earlier this year.

Last year, rumors of a total retheme of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster began swirling online due to allegations against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Tyler was accused of sexually assaulting Jeanne Bellino, who claimed she was 17 years old at the time of the incident. In 2022, Julia Holcomb sued Tyler for sexual assault and battery, also claiming she was a minor at the time of the incident.

In early 2024, a judge dismissed the suit from Bellino, though Tyler’s reputation had been damaged permanently. Because of these accusations, many assumed Disney would part ways with Aerosmith, even though the rock band is featured on one of the company’s most popular theme park attractions.

Adding to these accusations, frontman Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury last year that proved more severe than anticipated. In an announcement released in 2023, the band stated: “[Steven’s] doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

As a result, Aerosmith postponed the rest of the 2023 dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour until 2024.

“My throat’s been better, but it is on the mend,” Tyler commented while hosting his 5th annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party earlier this year.

Sadly, after months of recovery accompanied by the best medical team and tireless efforts to get his voice to where it was before his injury, as the band stated, Steven Tyler’s and Aerosmith’s time on stage seems to be over for the immediate future.

It’s unclear what Disney’s ultimate plan is for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, with the company having a history of parting ways with celebrities and public figures facing criminal accusations.

While we await to see how this scenario unfolds, here’s the iconic “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” Aerosmith song to inspire your day:

Do you think the band’s retirement will impact Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Don’t forget to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!