Disney Destroys Entire Park Land (And It’s Going To Get Worse)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a major transformation, but not all changes have been for the better. Case in point: Animation Courtyard.

Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been a cornerstone of the park since its opening in 1989, originally designed to celebrate the artistry of animation. It was once home to the Magic of Disney Animation, a walkthrough attraction that allowed guests to witness animators at work and learn about the process behind classic films.

The area also featured iconic elements like Voyage of the Little Mermaid, a stage show that brought one of Disney’s beloved stories to life, and the beginning of the Studio Backlot Tour. Meanwhile, Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream was incorporated years later as a retrospective of Walt’s life and work for Walt Disney World’s 100 Years of Magic celebration.

In short, the and once did what it said on the tin: it honored and celebrated animation.

How Has Animation Courtyard Changed?

But over time, Animation Courtyard evolved, introducing attractions like Star Wars Launch Bay and Disney Junior — Live on Stage!, while destroying a lot of what gave the land its identity. Today, there’s not much to distinguish Animation Courtyard from any other poorly-themed land stuffed with mismatched IP.

While this same sentiment could apply to a lot of decisions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios lately, what makes this evolution even more frustrating is the fact that it didn’t have to be this way. Last week, Disney announced its decision to close Muppet*Vision 3D to make way for a new Monsters, Inc. (2001), a move that sparked borderline fury in the Disney park community.

We’re very much Team Fury here – not just because Disney is proving yet again that it doesn’t particularly care about The Muppets or Jim Henson’s legacy, but because the park already had prime real estate ready for development: Animation Courtyard.

Obviously, we’d rather have a world where Animation Courtyard was restored to some semblance of its intended identity. However, Disney has already moved the rest of the park so far beyond its original vision of embodying “the Hollywood that never was but always will be” that this seems like a pipe dream that even the purest Disney-style wishing-on-a-star manifestation couldn’t make a reality.