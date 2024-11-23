Jim Henson Company Finally Addresses Disney’s Decision to Axe Muppets Show

The Jim Henson Company has released its statement on Disney’s decision to axe Muppet*Vision 3D.

If you’ve somehow managed to miss one of the most catastrophic closure announcements to hit the internet since the death of DisneyQuest and The Great Movie Ride, this week Disney confirmed that Muppet*Vision 3D will indeed close at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The 3D show first opened at the park (then known as Disney-MGM Studios) back in 1991. Directed by Jim Henson himself, it takes guests on a whimsical tour of Muppet Studios, led by none other than Kermit the Frog, as the beloved Muppets scramble to showcase their latest innovation in 3D film with a mix of chaos and charm.

Like the majority of Muppets projects, the show has a huge fanbase. That’s why Disney’s decision to axe Muppet*Vision 3D and replace it with an incoming Monsters, Inc. (2001) land has been received so poorly (especially when the park is full of other wasted real estate, such as the utterly redundant Star Wars Launch Bay).

Fans are particularly upset by the fact that the show stood as a tribute to Jim Henson, who passed away before the production of the film was complete. To many, the show is more than a theme park attraction and more a makeshift memorial to Henson’s endless artistic creativity.

Now, The Jim Henson Company – which is run by Henson’s children and recently sold its iconic Hollywood lot – has released its own statement on the show’s closure.

Jim Henson’s final project was MuppetVision 3D, now regarded as a true theme park classic. Innovation was always Jim Henson’s north star, and his trailblazing career led him to a unique challenge: a truly immersive Muppet experience where audiences are part of the happy chaos of the iconic Muppet Show. Originally debuting in 1991, MuppetVision 3D combined 3D technology with real-world practical effects, alongside animatronic and live Muppet characters. The result was a one-of-a-kind Jim Henson experience, and an unforgettable capstone to Jim’s magnificent career. As we learn of the show’s upcoming closure in its current form at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we look forward to Muppet*Vision 3D’s next act.

Notably, it seems like the company may have learned about the end of Muppet*Vision 3D at the same time as fans.

The statement has prompted an outpouring of support from Muppets fans. Forever a passionate bunch, supporters have left comments mourning Disney’s decision to axe the show, as well as reflecting on what it meant to them.

“Hearing Jim’s voice in that attraction always made me so emotional,” said one fan. “I’ll miss it.”

Another wrote: “The attraction is a living tribute to Jim and it’s beyond heartbreaking that it’s being removed. There’s got to be a way to save/preserve it outside of simply recording it on video.”

One added, “I hope this means y’all are being consulted about the preservation.”

It’s not all doom and gloom. While announcing the show’s closure, Disney also unveiled plans to retheme Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster into a Muppets-themed ride. It also noted that it plans to explore ways to “preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.”

Realistically, this probably means we’ll eventually get a recording of Muppet*Vision 3D on Disney+. However, some remain hopeful that the show could find a new home elsewhere on Disney property. (It’s us, we’re “some”).

