Piece of Jim Henson History Sold to Singing Superstar

For nearly 40 years, Disney has been bringing Jim Henson’s beloved Muppets to life in a series of unforgettable films and TV shows. Classic hits like The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) and Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021) remain fan favorites.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests continue to enjoy seeing Kermit and the gang in action at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where they can experience the fun of Muppet*Vision 3D.

Disney officially purchased the rights to Jim Henson’s Muppets in 2004, but The Jim Henson Company remains a separate company.

Related: New Jim Henson Production Airs On Disney+, Three Decades After His Passing

In fact, the Henson family continues to lead the company to this day. After Jim Henson’s untimely death in 1990, his children—Brian, Lisa, Cheryl, Heather, and John Henson (who also passed away in 2014) — took on the responsibility of running the studio. The company is now headquartered in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, fans were saddened to learn that the historic studio lot purchased by The Jim Henson Company in 2000 was being put up for sale. The studio was originally created by silent film star Charlie Chaplin, who named it Charlie Chaplin Studios. It kept that name until 1953 when Chaplin sold it and left the US amid political persecution.

A few months after announcing the sale was going to happen, rumors swirled that the company was in talks to sell the legendary lot to the Church of Scientology. Insiders claimed that the family was in talks with the controversial church, which quickly caused a ton of backlash. Fans begged the family not to sell to the church and asked others to step up and make an offer.

The family quickly dispelled those rumors, however. A spokesperson representing the family announced that they had not had any discussions with the Church and that it was not a potential buyer. The spokesperson also said that the family was selling the lot because it wanted to move the company so it could share a space with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Related: Marvel Icons Cast in New Jim Henson Project

Now, just one month after the family said they were not in escrow with any buyer, it appears that the lot has been sold to an unexpected buyer.

According to a report from TheWrap, the studio has been sold to singing superstar John Mayer and filmmaker McG.

Yes, the singer-songwriter behind “Daughters” and “Waiting on the World to Change” has partnered with filmmaker McG to purchase the sprawling lot, located in the heart of Hollywood at 1416 N. La Brea Ave. The contract is in final negotiations as of Monday night, TheWrap has learned. Mayer recorded his excellent 2021 album “Sob Rock” at Henson Recording Studios, part of the same lot, and filmed a performance video for “Last Train Home” (from the “Sob Rock”) album there.

TheWrap also reported that one of the terms of the sale is that The Jim Henson Company will be able to stay on the lot until 2025. That will give the family-run company the time it needs to find a new space big enough to accommodate the studio and the Creatures Shop.

The report did not say what Mayer or McG plan to do with the historic studio.

What is your favorite Jim Henson creation? Do you love The Muppets? Or maybe Fraggle Rock? Let us know in the comments!