Disney Doubles Down on Theme Park Transformation, Casts Another ‘Little Mermaid’

Disney has officially started looking for its new Little Mermaid.

It’s been 35 years since Disney released The Little Mermaid (1989), but the franchise still brings in the big bucks. Last year saw the release of the live-action adaptation, in which Halle Bailey took over from Jodie Benson as Ariel with a performance that earned near-unanimous praise, while this summer marked the premiere of a new animated children’s show – also named Ariel – on Disney Jr.

Guests have been able to meet both the live-action and animated versions of Ariel at Disneyland, and both versions have also made appearances at Disney World and Disneyland Paris.

But in the midst of the Ariel craze, one way to connect with the mermaid has remained conspicuously closed for years. Disney’s Voyage of the Little Mermaid stage show—which first debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on January 7, 1992—temporarily closed during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, but the attraction never reopened. In the years since, it has been rumored that the abandoned show building had grown too moldy to use. Disney previously revealed plans to bring the show back to life in a new experience called The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure, with an opening date of fall 2024. As we head into the last month of the year, however, it couldn’t be clearer that Disney has missed this deadline. However, the show is definitely still happening, as per a recent casting notice from Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s audition notice announces a search for performers for the reimagined The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, set to debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next summer. The notice specifies they’re casting both full-time and part-time roles for Ariel and Prince Eric, each with detailed requirements:

SEEKING: Ariel: 5’2″ – 5’6″. A spirited, fun-loving, yet curious mermaid princess who longs to be a part of the human world. Lyrical pop soprano with belt to C. Prince Eric: 5’10“- 6’0″. Charismatic and fearless, Prince Eric is a true romantic who never gives up on his heart’s desire. Non-singing role.

In October, Disney announced that the show would premiere in the summer of 2025. The casting notice supports this timeframe, claiming that rehearsals will begin in March 2025.

While the show is expected to be similar to its predecessor, it will apparently take a new innovative visual approach to retelling the tale of the Little Mermaid.

Classic songs from the film – including “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Daughters of Triton” – will all feature on the soundtrack, with new puppets used for select characters, and cutting-edge digital imagery motion capture introduced for the characters of King Triton, Ursula, and Ariel’s sisters.

What’s Happening to Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Its opening is one of the more positive pieces of news to hit Disney’s Hollywood Studios lately. Last week, it was confirmed that Disney is closing Muppet*Vision 3D to make way for a new Monsters, Inc. (2001) land.

While it balanced out the bad news by announcing that the Muppet would instead take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, fans remain devasted over the decision to axe the show, which was Muppets creator Jim Henson’s final project.

With the removal of Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney is rewriting Hollywood Studios’ identity, shifting away from its roots in moviemaking history. The focus has evolved, with immersive expansions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land plunging guests into the heart of iconic cinematic worlds.

Gone are the days of behind-the-scenes glimpses into film production, replaced by experiences that place visitors directly in the action.

While Disney is swapping another classic attraction in Voyage of the Little Mermaid for something new, this is one of the few instances where a touch of the park’s original charm remains. The same can’t be said for much of the rest of Hollywood Studios.

Are you excited to see The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure?