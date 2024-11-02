Universal Studios Clamps Down: Umbrellas Banned Due to Guest Behavior

For example, Shrek enthusiasts can dive into an entire land themed around Far Far Away at Universal Studios Singapore, which is also home to the unique Battlestar Galactica: Human vs. Cylon roller coaster.

Over at Universal Studios Beijing, guests can experience Transformers: Metrobase, which features a replica of The Incredible Hulk Coaster styled as a Decepticon Driller. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Japan boasts multiple unique rides, such as the Flying Dinosaur, Space Fantasy—The Ride, and Hollywood Dream—The Ride.

However, some of the attractions at these parks are direct clones of those found elsewhere. For example, Universal Studios Japan features multiple experiences lifted directly from the Hollywood and Orlando parks, such as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic Park: The Ride, and WaterWorld.

The latter has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Like the Hollywood original, the stunt show is based on the 1995 film of the same name and takes place shortly after the end of the movie, with Helen returning from “Dryland” to get her friends from the “Atoll.”

Just like its name would suggest, there’s always a very real threat that you may get wet while watching WaterWorld – especially in the splash zone. That’s led some guests to bring umbrellas to the show. It’s also reportedly led to a series of incidents among parkgoers in the crowd.

As per USJ 1, a recent addition has been made to the Japanese version of the Universal Studios Japan app warning that guests are no longer allowed to bring umbrellas to WaterWorld.

Breaking News) #USJ Due to a series of dangerous acts by foreign visitors using umbrellas at Water World,

“Umbrellas are prohibited”

“Umbrellas are not permitted”

There will be guide signs in English and Chinese.

#USJファン Universal WTW

Signs will reportedly also be constructed around the theater to warn guests in both English and Chinese.

This isn’t the first time Universal has had to change the rules to address poor guest behavior. It previously revealed that it would potentially clamp down after children repeatedly breached off-limits areas during Kuromi Live.

Conversely, the Osaka theme park reversed its rule prohibiting photographs on Jaws earlier this year. The park had previously prohibited on-ride photography but decided to buckle due to the sheer number of guests breaking said rule.

“Starting Tuesday, May 28, 2024, it will be permitted to take photos and videos while riding Jaws,” reported USJ 1. “This is thought to be because there are so many foreign visitors taking photos, and USJ crew members have felt limited in how much they can keep up with the attention, leading to a review of operations.”

What’s your favorite Universal Studios Japan attraction or show?