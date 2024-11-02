Universal Studios Clamps Down: Umbrellas Banned Due to Guest Behavior

Universal has tightened its policies after multiple incidents of rowdy behavior involving umbrellas disrupted the park’s atmosphere.
Spanning five resorts worldwide, Universal delivers an array of movie-inspired thrills designed for all ages. Though Universal Orlando Resort stands as the flagship—with two sprawling theme parks, a water park, and the much-anticipated Epic Universe on the horizon in May 2025—some of the most unforgettable experiences await in parks scattered across the globe.
For example, Shrek enthusiasts can dive into an entire land themed around Far Far Away at Universal Studios Singapore, which is also home to the unique Battlestar Galactica: Human vs. Cylon roller coaster.
Over at Universal Studios Beijing, guests can experience Transformers: Metrobase, which features a replica of The Incredible Hulk Coaster styled as a Decepticon Driller. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Japan boasts multiple unique rides, such as the Flying Dinosaur, Space Fantasy—The Ride, and Hollywood Dream—The Ride.
However, some of the attractions at these parks are direct clones of those found elsewhere. For example, Universal Studios Japan features multiple experiences lifted directly from the Hollywood and Orlando parks, such as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic Park: The Ride, and WaterWorld.
The latter has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Like the Hollywood original, the stunt show is based on the 1995 film of the same name and takes place shortly after the end of the movie, with Helen returning from “Dryland” to get her friends from the “Atoll.”
Just like its name would suggest, there’s always a very real threat that you may get wet while watching WaterWorld – especially in the splash zone. That’s led some guests to bring umbrellas to the show. It’s also reportedly led to a series of incidents among parkgoers in the crowd.
As per USJ 1, a recent addition has been made to the Japanese version of the Universal Studios Japan app warning that guests are no longer allowed to bring umbrellas to WaterWorld.
Breaking News) #USJ Due to a series of dangerous acts by foreign visitors using umbrellas at Water World,
“Umbrellas are prohibited”
“Umbrellas are not permitted”
There will be guide signs in English and Chinese.
#USJファン Universal WTW
速報）#USJ ウォーターワールドで
相次ぐ外国人客の傘使用の危険行為で、
『Umbrellas are prohibited』(傘は禁止です)
『不允许使用雨伞』(傘の使用は禁止されています)
英語と中国語の案内看板が設置される。#USJファン ユニバ WTW pic.twitter.com/u34bUZ4pF6
— ＵＳＪのツボ (@usj1) November 2, 2024
Signs will reportedly also be constructed around the theater to warn guests in both English and Chinese.
This isn’t the first time Universal has had to change the rules to address poor guest behavior. It previously revealed that it would potentially clamp down after children repeatedly breached off-limits areas during Kuromi Live.
Conversely, the Osaka theme park reversed its rule prohibiting photographs on Jaws earlier this year. The park had previously prohibited on-ride photography but decided to buckle due to the sheer number of guests breaking said rule.
“Starting Tuesday, May 28, 2024, it will be permitted to take photos and videos while riding Jaws,” reported USJ 1. “This is thought to be because there are so many foreign visitors taking photos, and USJ crew members have felt limited in how much they can keep up with the attention, leading to a review of operations.”
What’s your favorite Universal Studios Japan attraction or show?