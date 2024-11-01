Universal Studios Confirms Sudden Return of Beloved Ride After Years-Long Closure

One Universal Studios theme park has confirmed the surprise return of one long-closed roller coaster.

While Disney will always be Universal’s biggest theme park rival, one area in which the latter’s theme parks have long reigned supreme is thrill rides. From Universal Studios Hollywood (which is getting its first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, in 2026) to its newest park, Universal Studios Beijing, adrenaline plays a much bigger role in its global offerings.

Among its most famous thrill offerings are Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, offering an intense, high-speed chase through dinosaur territory, and Revenge of the Mummy, a dark indoor coaster inspired by the Brendan Fraser franchise at Universal’s Hollywood, Florida, and Singapore locations.

In recent years, the company has arguably received the most praise for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure, this family-friendly yet thrilling ride invites guests to join Hagrid on a wild journey through the Forbidden Forest where they experience sudden drops, backward launches, and speeds up to 50 mph, all set against richly detailed surroundings (and some truly impressive animatronics).

Further afield, Universal Studios Japan garnered widespread acclaim for Space Fantasy – The Ride upon its debut in 2010, replacing the beloved E.T. Adventure.

This innovative spinning roller coaster offers a spectacular array of special effects and immersive theming that transports guests to a fantastical realm. “Embark on an adventure through space, full of a sense of freedom,” says the Universal Studios Japan website. “An adventure through space filled with a sense of freedom is about to begin!”

Riders are enveloped in a dynamic experience featuring interactive projection screens, onboard audio, dazzling lasers, and vibrant fiber optics. Occasionally enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality technology, Space Fantasy—The Ride also serves as a highlight of the country’s Cool Japan initiative, which promotes the aspects of the country that international tourists often dub “cool.”

There’s just one problem: the ride has been closed for years. Space Fantasy – The Ride last opened to guests in January 2023. Now, however, Universal has confirmed plans to reopen the roller coaster in early 2025.

As of January 25, 2025, Space Fantasy – The Ride will officially be back in action.

While the ride is returning, USJ 1 reports that it won’t adopt any VR overlays for Cool Japan in 2025. In fact, the entire park will allegedly skip the event in 2025 due to budget cuts.

Meanwhile, several other attractions remain closed at Universal Studios Japan. Ernie’s Rubber Duckie Race, Sesame’s Big Drive, and Universal Spectacle Night Parade: The Best of Hollywood have all been closed indefinitely since 2020. Jurassic Park—The Ride closed indefinitely in September 2023 for what was pegged as a two-year refurbishment.

Shrek’s 4-D Adventure and Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic are also both currently closed at the park, having shuttered in February 2024. However, both are pegged to reopen on November 18. The park is also slated to open its SUPER NINTENDO WORLD expansion, Donkey Kong Country, at some point before the end of the year, with the initial opening postponed in the spring.

What’s your favorite Universal roller coaster?