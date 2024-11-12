Emergency Alert Prompts Immediate Closure of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Over the summer, Walt Disney World Resort premiered its rethemed Splash Mountain: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disneyland Resort is just days away from the grand opening of its version of the Princess and the Frog (2009) ride on November 15.

As fans excitedly shared their first experiences on the Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park attractions, one Walt Disney World Resort guest recounted a disturbing experience they had on the log flume ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure follows Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) as they prepare for a party on the New Orleans Bayou. Guests help gather the perfect band of musicians to add that “special spice” to a Mardi Gras-style celebration!

When Walt Disney World Resort’s version of the Splash Mountain retheme was still in previews, guests reported repeated breakdowns and issues with the animatronics. As operations continued, Walt Disney Imagineers made tweaks that appeared to have reduced downtime on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, Redditor u/OldChris87 experienced an emergency evacuation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure that reportedly wasn’t caused by technical issues. The Disney Park guest said they were the second-to-last guests to exit the Frontierland ride as Disney cast members rushed everyone out, prompted by an unknown emergency alert.

“We were on it during the fireworks and decided to ride again since there was no line because of the fireworks show,” the guest wrote. “As soon as we got off the second ride, we were urged to exit the area, quickly, with all hands on deck. Workers everywhere ushering just about 10 ish of us out.”

“Seemed very eager to have us out of the area,” they continued. “No fewer than 10-15 workers all telling us to leave the area. We assumed someone was injured.”

Walt Disney World Resort rarely releases information about minor illnesses or injuries on its attractions, but Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continued operating normally in the days after this incident. Hopefully, everyone was okay!

Has something ever gone wrong while you were on a Walt Disney World Resort ride? Inside the Magic would love to hear about your experience in our official comments section!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.