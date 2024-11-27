Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

One of Disney World’s Most Unpopular Theme Park Locations Just Closed

A group of six young adults in front of EPCOT's Spaceship Earth at nighttime at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World is down one location.

A low-angle view of Spaceship Earth's geometric exterior at Epcot, showcasing triangular panels illuminated by warm lights. Palm trees line the sides, and blue sky is visible in the background. The entrance with signage is seen at the bottom, reminiscent of the enchantment found in Magic Kingdom.
CommuniCore Hall, one of the newest locations to open at the Walt Disney World Resort, is now closed for its new seasonal transformation ahead of EPCOT’s Christmas festivities. For EPCOT’s 2024 International Festival of the Holidays, CommuniCore Hall will receive a Christmas makeover and transform into “Glittering Grove.”

CommuniCore Hall finally opened at EPCOT earlier this year following years of construction at the iconic theme park. EPCOT’s big transformation first began in 2020, though the outbreak of COVID-19 put a stop to many of Disney’s plans. Disney had originally intended to expand EPCOT’s United Kingdom pavilion, as well as refurbish Spaceship Earth.

Due to challenges faced during the pandemic, Disney had to put a lot of these plans on indefinite hold while making compromises on the projects the company did follow through with. CommuniCore Hall is one of the smaller parts of the EPCOT overhaul, though this new location has certainly caused controversy in the months that it’s been open.

Intended as a flexible multi-purpose space, many feel that CommuniCore Hall just isn’t that great of an addition to EPCOT and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole. CommuniCore Hall has been criticized for its “airport terminal” vibe and overall lack of anything exciting to do, though Disney World could always use a relaxing, quiet sitting space.

However, CommuniCore Hall is getting a bold holiday makeover, one that might help its reputation among Disney park fans.

EPCOT Location Gets Holiday Makeover

Three people, two women and a man, are walking hand in hand in front of CommuniCore Hall. They are smiling and appear to be visiting the location, with the women wearing Minnie Mouse ears and the man in a colorful shirt. Trees and plants are visible in the background.
CommuniCore Hall closed earlier this week, but guests won’t have to wait long to explore the newly rethemed space. CommuniCore Hall will reopen on Friday, November 29, and will feature several new pieces of decor as well as new cuisine options.

Guests will be able to enjoy an “enchanting forest” with Glittering Grove, presented by Balsam Hill, where twinking trees bring festive flair to EPCOT.

New festival merchandise and two new holiday kitchens will also be offered. The Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow (EPCOT) will serve cookies, and the second kitchen, Favorites of Festivals Past, will feature classic treats.

Guests will also be able to decorate their own snowflakes, an activity that is fun for all ages.

A woman and two children pose next to Donald Duck in front of a large Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments. The children are wearing festive Mickey Mouse ears. The setting has an elegant, decorated interior with more lights in the background.
This is far from the only spot in EPCOT to get a holiday makeover. The park’s classic boat ride, Living With the Land, received its own Christmas overlay. Called Glimmering Greenhouses, this limited-time overlay gives guests a stunning tour of the same greenhouse and vegetation exhibits, only now with a holiday twist.

The rest of the Walt Disney World Resort offers many more holiday activities and festivities for guests to enjoy, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. For more information on Disney World’s 2024 Christmas event schedule, click here.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this holiday season?

