One of Disney World’s Most Unpopular Theme Park Locations Just Closed

Disney World is down one location.

CommuniCore Hall, one of the newest locations to open at the Walt Disney World Resort, is now closed for its new seasonal transformation ahead of EPCOT’s Christmas festivities. For EPCOT’s 2024 International Festival of the Holidays, CommuniCore Hall will receive a Christmas makeover and transform into “Glittering Grove.”

CommuniCore Hall finally opened at EPCOT earlier this year following years of construction at the iconic theme park. EPCOT’s big transformation first began in 2020, though the outbreak of COVID-19 put a stop to many of Disney’s plans. Disney had originally intended to expand EPCOT’s United Kingdom pavilion, as well as refurbish Spaceship Earth.

Due to challenges faced during the pandemic, Disney had to put a lot of these plans on indefinite hold while making compromises on the projects the company did follow through with. CommuniCore Hall is one of the smaller parts of the EPCOT overhaul, though this new location has certainly caused controversy in the months that it’s been open.

Intended as a flexible multi-purpose space, many feel that CommuniCore Hall just isn’t that great of an addition to EPCOT and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole. CommuniCore Hall has been criticized for its “airport terminal” vibe and overall lack of anything exciting to do, though Disney World could always use a relaxing, quiet sitting space.

However, CommuniCore Hall is getting a bold holiday makeover, one that might help its reputation among Disney park fans.

EPCOT Location Gets Holiday Makeover

CommuniCore Hall closed earlier this week, but guests won’t have to wait long to explore the newly rethemed space. CommuniCore Hall will reopen on Friday, November 29, and will feature several new pieces of decor as well as new cuisine options.

Guests will be able to enjoy an “enchanting forest” with Glittering Grove, presented by Balsam Hill, where twinking trees bring festive flair to EPCOT.

New festival merchandise and two new holiday kitchens will also be offered. The Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow (EPCOT) will serve cookies, and the second kitchen, Favorites of Festivals Past, will feature classic treats.

Guests will also be able to decorate their own snowflakes, an activity that is fun for all ages.

This is far from the only spot in EPCOT to get a holiday makeover. The park’s classic boat ride, Living With the Land, received its own Christmas overlay. Called Glimmering Greenhouses, this limited-time overlay gives guests a stunning tour of the same greenhouse and vegetation exhibits, only now with a holiday twist.

The rest of the Walt Disney World Resort offers many more holiday activities and festivities for guests to enjoy, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. For more information on Disney World’s 2024 Christmas event schedule, click here.

