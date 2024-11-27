Elton John Reveals Gut-Wrenching Health Update

There are few Disney Legends who are more beloved than Sir Elton John. Over the years, the famed musician has cemented his place in Disney history with his work on The Lion King (1994), The Lion King (2019) live-action remake, and the television series Timon & Pumbaa.

The songs he helped create for those films are some of the most successful and iconic songs in the Disney universe. “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” even won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Sadly, over the past few years, Mr. John’s health has reportedly taken a turn for the worse. Earlier this summer, he announced on Instagram that he had been battling a severe eye infection. He said that the infection left him with “limited vision in one eye.” He also said that he was healing, but it would be a very slow process.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the ‘Tiny Dancer” singer revealed just how bad the eye infection is, and how it may affect his rest of his musical career.

According to Mr. John, the infection not only limited his vision, but also completely destroyed his eyesight in his right eye. It has left him unable to see, read, or watch anything.

He also does not know if he will ever be able to go back into a recording studio.

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest. There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do an interview like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for a start.” “It kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything. I can’t watch anything.”

This is not the first time John’s health has made headlines.

Back in September, an insider claimed that the “Candle In The Wind” Singer was trying to hide his failing health. He is frequently seen using a golf cart to get around, and the insider stated that was because he was having trouble walking. The source further said that the EGOT winner did not want to be seen as weak by using a wheelchair.

Despite these setbacks, Mr. John continues to remain positive and do what he loves. Though he recently retired from touring to spend time with his husband and family, he recently appeared at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, where he performed some of his most treasured songs as part of Disney’s Christmas Day Special.

We send our best wishes to Elton John and his family as he deals with his serious health issues. We wish him the best on his health journey and hope for a complete recovery.