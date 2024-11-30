Lindsay Lohan Makes Bombshell Reveal About ‘The Parent Trap’!

In 1998, unknown actress Lindsay Lohan burst onto the entertainment scene when she starred as Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney’s remake of The Parent Trap.

The Parent Trap tells the story of two young girls — Hallie and Annie — who meet at a summer camp. Everyone is astonished at how much they look alike, but the girls don’t want to admit to it because they don’t like each other.

Eventually, after being forced to live together, Hallie and Annie realize they are actually sisters who were separated at birth. They then decide to truly become identical — by cutting Annie’s hair and piercing her ears — and swap lives. Annie goes to live with her father, Nick, in California, and Hallie heads to London to finally meet her mother.

The Parent Trap shot Lindsay Lohan to superstardom, but the fame came at a cost. Over the years, Lohan faced many struggles, including struggles with her mental health, addiction, and an eating disorder. She faced a number of legal troubles and was forced to go to rehab multiple times through court orders.

However, over the past few years, the Mean Girls (2004) actress has really turned her life around and is now thriving.

In 2014, Lohan left Los Angeles and moved to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates. Then, in 2021, she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas, and the two were married in 2022. One year later, the happy couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Luai.

Fans are thrilled to see Lohan doing so well, especially after everything she went through. Her acting career is picking back up, and in the last couple of years, she has starred in several films, including Falling For Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and her newest Netflix film, Our Little Secret (2024).

Recently, Lohan appeared on Watch What Happens L!ve With Andy Cohen to reminisce, talk about her incredible new life, and reminisce over some of her most memorable roles.

During a particularly funny moment, Lohan recalled attending The Parent Trap premiere when she was just 12 years old. It was there where she spoke to Michael Eisner — then CEO of The Walt Disney Company — who asked her a startling question.

According to Ms. Lohan, Eisner asked her where her twin was. He didn’t realize that she had been playing both roles. And Lohan had the most genius comeback to that question.

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget what I said. I said, ‘Well you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one [a twin].”

Andy Cohen was shocked at the revelation and high-fived the actress as they both laughed.

Lohan is currently hard at work on creating Freakier Friday, the sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), which was confirmed by Disney this past June. Both Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will return as the mother-daughter duo, Tess and Anna Coleman.

Disney has not shared many details on the new movie, but we do know that Lohan’s character, Anna, is getting ready for her upcoming wedding. The only problem? Her relationship with her own daughter and her soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025.

