Former Disney Star Lindsay Lohan Threatened With Lawsuit Over Failed Sitcom

Bette Midler says she should have sued former Disney star Lindsay Lohan and that not doing so is a big part of her greatest regret.

Lindsay Lohan exploded into the public view in a dual role in The Parent Trap (1998), the remake of the 1961 Disney movie starring Hayley Mills. The film was co-written and directed by Nancy Meyers, who was already well-known for Baby Boom (1987) and Father of the Bride (1991), and co-starred Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, but ultimately proved to be a massive launching pad for Lohan’s career.

A few years later, Lindsay Lohan would star in Freaky Friday (2003), her biggest box office success to date, and follow it up with well-regarded cultural touchstones like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) and Mean Girls (2004). Ultimately, Lohan would become notorious for her hard-partying lifestyle in those years.

However, between the success of The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan was casting the CBS sitcom Bette, which starred legendary singer and actress Bette Midler as a fictionalized version of herself. The sitcom also co-starred Kevin Dunn, Joanna Gleason, and James Dreyfus and featured numerous cameo appearances from celebrities like Danny DeVito, Brenda Song, Oprah Winfrey, Ashley Tisdale, and Dolly Parton.

Bette premiered to huge ratings, and Bette Midler was critically praised (eventually winning a People’s Choice Award and being nominated for a Golden Globe Award), but the show was canceled after a single season with two episodes going completely unaired. Since then, Midler has revealed that the show is her “greatest regret.”

In a recent episode of the David Duchovny podcast Fail Better, Bette Midler revealed that she felt lost behind the scenes of the sitcom. She told the X-Files actor, “I did a television show, Bette. Does it get any more generic than that? A big, big, big mistake. I think for several reasons. It was the wrong motivation. It was a part of the media I simply did not understand. I watched it. I appreciated it. I enjoyed it, But I didn’t know what it meant to make it.”

She also specifically mentioned that she regrets not suing Lindsay Lohan, who was cast as her daughter and filmed the pilot episode. However, reportedly, Lohan did not want to regularly commute from New York to Los Angeles after Midler insisted on post-pilot production resuming in California.

Midler said, “After the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn’t want to do it, or she had other fish to fry. So Lindsay Lohan left the building, and I said, well, now what do you do? And the studio didn’t help me. It was extremely chaotic . . . and if I had been in my right mind, or if I had known that my part of my duties were to stand up and say, ‘This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,’ then I would have done that.”

Presumably, after more than 20 years, Bette Midler can still hold a grudge, especially when it comes to a sitcom.

