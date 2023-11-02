Lindsay Lohan Officially Returns to ‘Mean Girls’

After years of fan demand, Lindsay Lohan has returned to the world of Mean Girls (2004), the beloved high school movie that helped make her a global star.

Lindsay Lohan was an established Disney child star by the early 2000s, having starred in well-received remakes of The Parent Trap (1998) and Freaky Friday (2003). However, it was Mean Girls, which Tina Fey wrote based in part on the non-fiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes, that truly cemented her as one of the preeminent young actresses of her generation.

Since its release, Mean Girls has become a pop culture staple, with lines like “stop trying to make fetch happen” and “on Wednesdays we wear pink” becoming frequently quoted and referenced in any number of other movies and shows (as well as personal lives). The film also grossed an impressive $130 million at the box office and was well-regarded by critics, currently holding 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A made-for-TV sequel, Mean Girls 2, was released in 2011, featuring almost entirely new characters, but for years, fans have been hoping that Lindsay Lohan and the rest of the original cast would make a proper sequel showing what had happened to the Plastics.

Now, a sequel of a kind has come from an unexpected place and features not only Lindsay Lohan, but original stars Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and several more familiar faces.

Walmart, the American retail giant, has released a two-minute commercial for the upcoming Black Friday that basically answers what happens after Mean Girls.

The commercial begins with three girls leaving North Shore High School, the setting of the original film, with a voiceover noting that Wednesdays are still for wearing pink. The girls are picked up by Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) in a convertible full of toys, indicating that the former Plastics clique member is still desperate for approval.

Over the course of the commercial, we see that Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) has become a weather reporter and is as clueless as ever, while Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) is now a guidance counselor at North Shore and still finds it awkward to bond with teenagers.

We also see Damian (Daniel Franzese) and Kevin (Rajiv Surendra) briefly appear, making this a surprisingly complete reunion. Noticeably absent are Rachel McAdams, who portrayed the chief antagonist Regina George, and Tina Fey, who played math teacher Ms Sharon Norbury as well as writing the film.

The Walmart commercial works as a remarkably comprehensive fan service for Mean Girls fans (including a “Jingle Bell Rock” performance) and as a shill for the upcoming Black Friday sale. Interestingly, it also ends with a yearbook stating, “Something Fetch Is Coming Next Wednesday.” That could either be taken to mean the beginning of Black Friday Walmart sales or the release of another Mean Girls commercial, but only time will tell.

Lindsay Lohan has been vocally enthusiastic in recent years about the idea of a Mean Girls sequel, as have Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and director Mark Waters. However, apparently, it needs to have Tina Fey sign off on it, and considering she did not appear in the ad, it might be a long time coming. Fans will have to be satisfied with the upcoming musical adaptation film for now.

