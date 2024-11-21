REPORT: Lady Gaga Slated To Replace Taylor Swift in Rumored MCU Role

For seemingly years now, there have been whispers that Marvel wants Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but if the latest rumors are anything to go by, another pop star is destined to snatch the role instead.

As Marvel continues to introduce more Mutants into the MCU, speculation about who will play each role is heating up. For Dazzler, AKA Alison Blaire—a pop star with the power to manipulate light and sound—Taylor Swift has been a long-time fan favorite.

Not only does the star bear some striking physical similarities to the fictional celeb, but there were some fairly credible theories that she would make her debut as the character in this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), with fans growing even more convinced after spotting Swift hanging out with Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine‘s director), Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine).

When asked about the possibility of Swift joining the cast as the X-Men’s Dazzler, Reynolds – who happens to also be close friends with Swift – told The Vancouver Sun, “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

Of course, July passed without a Swift cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but fans remain hopeful she’ll pop up in future projects. However, the latest buzz indicates that another pop icon may beat her to the role.

Marvel scooper My Time To Shine Hello recently claimed that Marvel President Kevin Feige is more interested in casting Lady Gaga as Dazzler.

This wouldn’t be Lady Gaga’s first venture into the world of comic book movies. Earlier this year, she starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024). While the musical film received mixed reviews, Gaga’s performance received near-universal acclaim.

It’s since been rumored that James Gunn – the Guardian of the Galaxy alumnus now in charge of the DC Universe – also wants Gaga for a separate role in the DCU. In other words, Gaga is a hot commodity in the superhero ranks right now.

Personally, while we can definitely see Lady Gaga thriving in the MCU, we see her playing a much bigger role than Dazzler. The fictional starlet has never been a big player in the comics, and we doubt she will be on the big screen, either. Since branching out into acting, Lady Gaga has been pretty selective with her roles and only ever really played leads. Acting is a bigger gig for her than it is for Taylor Swift, who has also acted but tends to appear in smaller roles alongside her music career.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see whether Marvel goes for Gaga, Swift, or another non-pop icon figure for Dazzler. Whoever it chooses, we may not have to wait long to find out. Feige recently commented on the impending arrival of the Mutants in the MCU at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, claiming that they’re right around the corner.

“I think you will see that continue in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” Feige teased. “Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of Mutants and of the X-Men.” Watch this space.

Who do you think should play Dazzler?