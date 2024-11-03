‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ First Teaser Finally Arrives

Anticipation for the upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is building.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and written by David Koepp (the screenwriter for the first two films in the series), the film will be the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic franchise, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Starring Scarlett Johansson as covert operations expert Zora Bennett, Jurassic World Rebirth centers on a plot involving “a top-secret mission to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs” from an island where “a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades” awaits, per the official synopsis.

Filming took place in Thailand earlier this year, following by studio shoots in Malta and the UK. Production recently wrapped, however, reshoots are now taking place in New York. Now, per Jurassic Park Outpost, the first teaser for the upcoming sequel has reportedly been shown in China as part of a film promotional fair.

These reports relate to an event tied to the 26th China Film Promotion Conference in Hengdian town, Jinhua, in the province of Zhejiang, which ran from October 27 to 31, where a teaser for the film was shown as part of Universal Pictures’ roster of upcoming films.

Jinhua Today describes these events as “showcasing the latest in film and television works, technologies, and market trends, serve as a platform for domestic and international film production and distribution companies to connect and collaborate,” adding, “The International Film Fair, a highlight of the 2024 Hengdian Film & TV Festival, attractions attention by hosting major international film studios such as Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Disney, and Warner Bros. These companies will interact with Chinese film industry professionals to foster cooperation in the global film market.”

The good news is that footage was shown, however, it amounted to nothing more than a “sizzle reel” of clips from some of the previous six Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films. Jump to the 3:07 mark in Jurassic Park Outpost’s video below to see what was shown at the event:

It remains to be seen when we’ll get our first teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth, however, with the Broadway stage play movie adaptation Wicked, slated for release in November, marking Universal Pictures’ next major release, we may see a teaser land with that film.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited for Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments below!