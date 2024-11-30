It’s Final: Guests Now Blocked From Magic Kingdom Park’s Christmas Celebration

Guests hoping to enjoy the exclusive Christmas celebration at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park this holiday season will now not be able to.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is undergoing an immense state of evolution, leading to an increasing amount of scrutiny and criticism. Ardent fans have never been as laser-focused on the company’s future plans. Despite the discourse about how unfriendly the resort has become for an average guest’s wallet, the parks remain popular.

In fact, this Thanksgiving season, millions of travelers passed through Orlando International Airport (the busiest day for MCO is yet to come on December 1), and Disney World has been packed.

Heavy crowds also saw the first all-park sell-out for the divisive Lightning Lane Premier Pass, the new addition to the Lightning Lane offering that allows guests expedited access to the entire catalog of Lightning Lane experiences for each park.

With variable prices ranging from over $100 to around $400 depending on the theme park, the Premier Pass was originally rolled out for Deluxe Resort Disney World guests only but has since been opened up to anyone staying on the property. Even with the backlash and the holiday’s higher price point, the sell-out shows that guests, if presented with the option, will largely succumb to the cost.

This begs the question of whether Disney’s high prices to visit the resort then cause guests to spend extra so that they can “enjoy” their pricey vacation. However, Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) has always given guests the chance to boost their vacations with things that cost more than the ticket admission.

Take hard-ticketed events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, for example. The events, which take place in the latter half of the year (although the former is getting increasingly earlier), allow guests to experience themed seasonal parties, complete with exclusive characters, food and beverage items, shows and parades.

The Halloween event ran from August through October 31 this year, with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party commencing on November 8 and running on select nights to December 20. Guests get exclusive access to Magic Kingdom Park from 7 p.m. until midnight. Like other events, guests can enter the park earlier, at 4 p.m., without regular park admission.

With exclusive experiences like Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, the Very Merry Party is a fan-favorite activity to do at Disney World during the holidays. But, if guests haven’t already got their tickets, time is up.

The last remaining dates for the party have now sold out, meaning every day is unavailable for guests hoping to score tickets. The party had 25 dates across November (8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29) and December (1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20) at a cost of $169 through $219.

While Magic Kingdom’s party may be out of the running, Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Jollywood Nights event still has availability. There, guests can enjoy experiences like What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along and Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

Have you managed to score tickets for Mickey’s Very Christmas Party this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!