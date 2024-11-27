Disney World Guests May Want To Change Thanksgiving Plans After New Warning Comes To Light

The Thanksgiving season has arrived, bringing waves of excitement and chaos to Walt Disney World Resort.

As millions of travelers pour into Central Florida, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is preparing for a record-breaking surge. Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, emphasized the preparation efforts via Click Orlando, saying, “Our airport staff, security partners, and vendors are energized by the challenge of this year’s expected holiday surge.” The busiest day? Sunday, December 1, when 188,000 passengers are expected to travel through MCO.

Meanwhile, Disney’s iconic parks are already bustling. The new Lightning Lane Premier Pass—designed to offer quicker access to top attractions—sold out across all four parks for the first time earlier this week. Despite the steep price tag, the service’s Thanksgiving week sell-out reflects the overwhelming demand. The Premier Pass costs the most at Magic Kingdom, with slightly lower prices for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom. Historically, Thanksgiving holidays drive Disney parks to capacity, and this year is no exception.

However, guests may encounter more than just crowd chaos—Florida’s signature warmth is about to take a frosty turn. A “parade of cold fronts” is set to sweep through the Sunshine State, creating an unusual climate shift at the parks. According to Click Orlando, Thanksgiving morning temperatures will remain steady before a slight rise in the afternoon. From there, “the first cold front is expected to make its entrance from Thursday into Friday,” bringing increased cloud cover.

The second cold front, arriving Sunday, will bring a much more noticeable chill, with temperatures plunging as lows hit the mid-40s by Tuesday morning. While Floridians might be unphased, visitors used to the usual tropical vibe may be in for a shock. Past cold spells have led to water park closures, including Blizzard Beach and Universal’s Volcano Bay. With the possibility of similar disruptions, guests may want to plan accordingly.

To help manage the Thanksgiving surge, Disney has extended operating hours across its parks. This move offers guests more time to ride their favorite attractions, enjoy seasonal delicacies, and soak in the magic of the holiday season. Of course, longer hours also mean more opportunities for Disney to capitalize on visitor spending during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

So, what’s in store for those planning a Thanksgiving trip to Walt Disney World? Thrilling attractions, sold-out services, extended hours—and a chilly twist. The combination of holiday cheer and cold weather is sure to create an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Would you brave the Thanksgiving rush and brisk temperatures for a bit of Disney magic? Let us know in the comments below!