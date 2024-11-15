Disney World Confirms Integral Change to Theme Park Hours: Will This Impact Your Upcoming Vacation Plans?

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort during Thanksgiving week (November 24–30, 2024), you’re in for a treat!

Thanksgiving Week Magic at Walt Disney World: Extended Hours for Extra Fun!

The resort has announced updated park hours that give guests more time to enjoy the magic during one of the busiest times of the year. With earlier openings and later closings at some of the parks, you can squeeze in even more memories during your holiday vacation. Here’s everything you need to know about the extended hours and tips to make the most of your visit.

Magic Kingdom: More Magic in the Morning and at Night

Early risers, rejoice! Magic Kingdom will open its gates earlier than usual for Thanksgiving week, offering early entry to eligible guests starting at 7:30 am—an hour earlier than before. This is perfect for getting a jump on popular attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Peter Pan’s Flight before the crowds arrive.

In addition to earlier openings, the park will stay open until 11:00 pm on Monday, November 25, and Thanksgiving Day, November 28. That’s two extra hours of nighttime fun to experience iconic attractions like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad under the stars, plus time to snag a spot for the evening fireworks spectacular, Happily Ever After.

For the rest of the week, most days will begin at 8:00 am, one hour earlier than originally planned, giving families more time to explore the park before it gets crowded.

Pro Tip: Arrive early and make use of Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane selections to minimize wait times for high-demand rides. Thanksgiving week sees high attendance, so every minute counts!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Evening Hours for Extra Adventure

For those who love the wild side of Disney, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is extending its evening hours from November 24–26, closing at 7:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm. While an extra hour may not seem like much, it opens the door to a magical experience: the park transforms as the sun sets, with bioluminescent pathways in Pandora – The World of Avatar and the glowing Tree of Life becoming must-see attractions.

This is also the perfect opportunity to catch the nighttime show, Tree of Life Awakenings, or enjoy a twilight ride on Expedition Everest or Kilimanjaro Safaris for a completely different vibe.

Pro Tip: Don’t skip Pandora during the evening. The atmosphere is breathtaking, and it’s the best time for photos with fewer crowds.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Lights, Camera, Early Action!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also adjusting its hours to give guests more time to experience its action-packed attractions and shows. On Monday, November 25, Early Entry will begin at 8:00 am—30 minutes earlier than previously scheduled—while regular park hours will start at 8:30 am, moving up from 9:00 am. This means more time to explore favorites like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, and the Hollywood Tower of Terror.

The earlier start is ideal for Star Wars fans eager to secure a ride on Rise of the Resistance or families wanting to dash to Slinky Dog Dash. With so much to see and do, these extra minutes can make a huge difference in your day.

Pro Tip: Head straight to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway or Rise of the Resistance at rope drop for shorter wait times, and save shows like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular for later in the day when lines for rides are longest.

Tips for Making the Most of Extended Hours at Disney World

With the parks open longer, it’s tempting to go from dawn to dusk, but pacing yourself is key to enjoying your vacation. Here are a few tips to help you make the most of the updated hours:

Plan Your Days Around Early Entry and Extended Hours

Take advantage of Early Entry if you’re staying at a Disney Resort hotel. Being among the first in the parks can give you access to popular attractions with minimal waits. Use Breaks Wisely

Midday is often the busiest time at the parks, so consider heading back to your resort for a pool break or nap before returning in the evening for extended hours. Book Dining Reservations in Advance

Holiday week dining spots fill up fast! Secure reservations for table-service restaurants like Be Our Guest or Oga’s Cantina in advance to ensure a break from the hustle and bustle. Embrace the Holiday Spirit

Thanksgiving week is a magical time at Walt Disney World, with festive decorations and seasonal treats available throughout the parks. Don’t miss the holiday-themed snacks and special merchandise! Pack Smart

Florida’s November weather can be unpredictable, with chilly mornings and evenings but warm afternoons. Dress in layers and pack a small bag with essentials like sunscreen, ponchos, and portable phone chargers.

Thanksgiving Magic Awaits

With extended hours at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Thanksgiving week at Walt Disney World will be unforgettable.

Whether you’re an early riser, a night owl, or somewhere in between, these updates provide more opportunities to create lasting memories with your loved ones. So set your alarm, lace up your walking shoes, and get ready for a magical holiday experience!