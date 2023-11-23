It’s one of the busiest times of the year for the House of Mouse, and the company has decided to shut down one of its Disney World parks.

Walt Disney World Resort During the Holiday Season – Disney World Park

The Thanksgiving holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) is typically busy and festive. Throughout the years and historically, WDW has been one of the peak travel periods. Many families use the holiday break to visit the parks, resulting in higher attendance levels.

Disney World usually decorates its parks and resorts for the holiday season, and Thanksgiving is no exception. The entire parks are already decked out for the Christmas season, and the Christmas events have also begun as the Holidays have officially started at the theme park.

Due to the higher attendance, you can expect longer wait times for popular attractions, especially in the Magic Kingdom and other major parks. Using Disney’s Genie+ system and planning your itinerary strategically is advisable. Unfortunately, as of yesterday morning, that system has sold out throughout most parks, including Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and others.

But aside from Genie+ selling out, one of the theme parks has closed today due to inclement weather in Central Florida.

Disney World has announced the closure of Blizzard Beach, one of its water parks at the Resort. Blizzard Beach has a unique theme centered around the idea that it is a ski resort that has melted into a water park. The story goes that a freak snowstorm hit Florida, creating the water park with melted snow and ski resort elements.

Multiple news outlets, like FOX 35 Orlando, reported on this closure yesterday morning. The official Disney World website does have the water park closed, with a message to all guests. When clicking on today’s date, you can see no hours for this theme park. The cause of the closure has been announced due to inclement weather in the general area today.

The rest of the Disney World parks are open and accepting guests through certain times throughout today. Check out the official WDW website for more updates, such as the one mentioned above.

Some other fun facts about Blizzard Beach are that the water park offers a variety of water attractions for guests of all ages. Some notable attractions include water slides, lazy rivers, and a wave pool. One of the most iconic attractions at Blizzard Beach is Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest free-fall water slides in the world. It’s a thrilling experience for those seeking an adrenaline rush.

Some other notable locations inside of the park:

TeamBoat Springs: TeamBoat Springs is one of the world’s longest family raft rides, allowing guests to experience rushing water rapids in a large raft.

Melt-Away Bay: Melt-Away Bay is the park’s wave pool, providing guests a relaxing environment to swim and enjoy periodic bobbing waves.

Ski Patrol Training Camp: This area features water activities and obstacle courses for older kids and pre-teens.

Tike’s Peak: Tike’s Peak is a water play area designed for younger children, with scaled-down slides and interactive water elements.



No opening date has been announced for Blizzard Beach, but Disney will update all of its guests throughout today and into the morning on whether or not the Disney World park will open to guests tomorrow or the following day.