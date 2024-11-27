Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Important Notice for Disney World Travelers: Main Gate to Theme Parks To See 2 Million Visitors

Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes the surge of travelers headed to Walt Disney World Resort for a magical holiday getaway.

However, with Orlando International Airport (MCO) expecting a staggering 1.9 million visitors over Thanksgiving weekend, navigating “the worst airport for Thanksgiving travel” might feel more like an endurance test than a prelude to magic.

Why Is Orlando International Airport So Busy During Thanksgiving? What Disney World Guests Need To Know

Whether you’re bracing for long lines, delayed flights, or winter storms disrupting travel plans, preparation is key. This guide will help Disney World guests tackle the chaos at MCO and reach the magic of the resort with minimal stress. From travel tips to handling delays, here’s everything you need to know.

Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the world, and Thanksgiving brings a perfect storm of increased travel: families reuniting, tourists seeking Florida’s mild weather, and Disney World guests eager to enjoy the holiday festivities. MCO’s location as a gateway to Disney World makes it one of the busiest airports in the U.S. during this time of year.

While the airport is equipped to handle high traffic, such an influx of travelers inevitably leads to congestion, long security lines, and increased potential for delays.

Travel Tips for Disney World Guests Flying Through Orlando International Airport

The chaos of Thanksgiving travel doesn’t have to derail your plans. With these tips, you can navigate MCO like a pro and ensure your Disney World vacation starts on the right note.

Arrive Early—But Not Too Early

For domestic flights, plan to arrive at least three hours before departure. The TSA lines at MCO are notoriously long during peak times, and holiday travel amplifies the wait. For international flights, add an extra hour. However, arriving too early can contribute to overcrowding, as airport seating and amenities fill up quickly.

Use apps like MyTSA to check security wait times and plan accordingly.

Disney World Guests: Pack Strategically for Security Efficiency

Streamline your security checkpoint experience by packing with TSA regulations in mind.

  • Place liquids in a clear, resealable bag at the top of your carry-on.
  • Avoid wearing belts, large jewelry, or shoes that are difficult to remove.
  • Consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck or Clear for faster screening.

Parents traveling with children should have all baby items (bottles, formula, snacks) easily accessible and pre-sorted to avoid fumbling at security.

Monitor Flight Status Constantly

Winter weather can wreak havoc on flights nationwide, even if Orlando remains sunny. Monitor your flight status using apps like FlightAware or your airline’s mobile app. Set up alerts for gate changes, delays, or cancellations.

If your flight is delayed, knowing ahead of time gives you a chance to adjust your Disney World plans accordingly. For significant disruptions, contact your airline immediately to explore rebooking options.

 Pack Essentials in Your Carry-On

If your checked luggage gets delayed, having a well-stocked carry-on can be a lifesaver. Pack essentials like:

  • A change of clothes
  • Medications
  • Toiletries
  • Electronics and chargers
  • Snacks
  • Important documents (boarding passes, travel insurance)

For families heading to Disney World, consider including Disney-themed entertainment for kids, such as coloring books or tablets pre-loaded with movies.

Navigating Delays and Cancellations: What Disney World Guests Need to Know

Flight delays or cancellations are frustrating, but they don’t have to ruin your plans. Here’s how to stay ahead of the curve:

Know Your Rights as a Traveler

U.S. airlines are required to compensate passengers for significant delays or cancellations caused by issues under their control. Familiarize yourself with your airline’s policy and the Department of Transportation’s guidelines. Some airlines offer meal vouchers, hotel stays, or rebooking on the next available flight.

Rebook Smartly

If your flight gets canceled, act quickly:

  • Call the airline while waiting in line at the airport counter.
  • Use social media for direct communication with your airline. Twitter (now X) is often a fast way to get a response.
  • Consider alternative airports. Tampa International Airport (TPA) or even smaller regional airports may have available flights and shorter lines.

Leverage Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is a smart investment for holiday travel. Many policies cover trip interruptions, including flight cancellations or missed connections. Some even provide reimbursement for expenses incurred due to delays. Check with your credit card provider, as many offer complimentary travel insurance.

This travel season, we anticipate over 1.9 million travelers passing through our airport, with this weekend being one of the busiest.

@MCO on X

Dealing with Harsh Winter Weather When Traveling to Disney World

Orlando may be sunny, but the journey there can involve navigating winter storms in other parts of the country. Here’s how to handle weather-related challenges:

Plan Extra Travel Time

If driving to your departure airport, leave early to account for icy roads or snowstorms. For connecting flights, aim for layovers of at least two hours to cushion against potential delays.

Check Weather Forecasts for Connecting Airports

A delay in a connecting city like Chicago or Atlanta can ripple through your entire trip. Stay updated on weather conditions in all cities along your route and discuss contingency plans with your airline.

Making the Most of Your Time at MCO

If you find yourself with extra time at the airport, MCO offers plenty of amenities to keep you occupied.

Disney World Magic at the Airport

MCO has a Disney Store located in Terminal B, perfect for picking up last-minute park essentials or soaking in some magic before your trip officially begins.

Food and Beverage Options

Avoid traveling on an empty stomach by enjoying MCO’s diverse dining options. From quick bites to sit-down meals, there’s something for everyone.

Relax in an Airport Lounge

Several airline lounges at MCO offer comfortable seating, complimentary snacks, and beverages. Day passes are often available for non-members. Alternatively, check out the Club MCO Lounges for a quieter, stress-free experience.

Pro-Tips for a Smooth Arrival at Disney World

Once you’ve navigated the hustle of MCO, the final leg of your journey to Disney World awaits. Here’s how to make it seamless:

Book Ground Transportation in Advance

Options like Mears Connect, Sunshine Flyer, or rideshare services can take you directly to Disney World. Booking ahead ensures availability and often saves money.

Opt for Early Check-In

If your flight arrives before your Disney resort check-in time, use the My Disney Experience app to notify the hotel of your arrival. Luggage storage is available, and you can start enjoying the parks while waiting for your room.

Hydrate and Relax

The stress of travel can take a toll. Take a moment to unwind, hydrate, and reset before diving into the excitement of Disney World. Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, or any other Disney World park will not be going anywhere anytime soon, so relaxing and recharging will make your Disney Park vacation or even your Universal Orlando Resort in Central Florida much more magical.

