Travel Warning: New Report Calls Orlando’s Airport Preparedness Into Question

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—that is unless you’re planning on heading to Central Florida.

Over the next five weeks, millions of travelers will pass through Orlando International Airport to spend their Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday at the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort. However, if the past is precedent, getting into or out of the airport could prove to be an issue for travelers.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando International Airport had the nation’s most delayed or canceled flights during the 2023 holiday season. The report showed that Orlando’s busiest airport had 25 percent of its flights canceled or delayed from November 17 to November 28 and December 14 to January 3 last year.

The 4,117 flights that were canceled or delayed were the most in the nation, but the 25 percent was second in the country behind Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which saw 30 percent of its flights canceled or delayed during the 2023 holiday season.

Four of the top 10 airports with the highest percentage of flight delays or cancellations were in Florida. Orlando International Airport officials blamed Florida’s weather for the cancellations and delays.

Ground crews are not allowed to work on the planes when lightning is within five miles of the airport. Thunderstorms and heavy rain can also force flight cancelations and delays.

Orlando International Airport expects 1.9 million passengers to pass through this year during the Thanksgiving holiday season from November 22 to December 3. That’s down slightly from last year’s two million travelers.

Officials at OIA say they’ve learned from their experiences of the last two years and fully expect this year to run smoothly. Kevin Thibault, CEO of the airport authority, said:

With our experience from the past two holiday seasons, Orlando International Airport is prepared for the robust influx of guests expected this Thanksgiving. Our airport staff, security partners and vendors are energized by the challenge of this year’s expected holiday surge.

As we expect over 1.9 million of travelers during this period, be sure to follow the 3-2-1 travel rule:

3) Be at the ticket counter at least 3 hours before your flight

2) Be at the security checkpoint 2 hours prior to departure time

1) Be at the gate 1 hour prior to departure pic.twitter.com/BbW5R8zK94 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 18, 2024

In order to help things move more smoothly this holiday season, officials at MCO recommend that passengers follow the 3-2-1 rule: arrive at the ticket counter three hours before take off, arrive at security two hours prior to take off, and arrive at your gate one hour prior to take off.

Hopefully, with time to prepare and learning from their mistakes, air travel will go smoothly this holiday season.