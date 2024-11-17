The MAGA Universe Overtakes Disney World

When The Walt Disney Company fought with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, many conservatives claimed that Disney had gone “woke.” The company’s inclusion of LGBTQ characters in its films and television shows and speaking out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, had strayed from Walt Disney’s original vision of the company, or so some said.

Many conservatives vowed not to return to Disney World or see a Disney movie until the company changed its ways. It’s unclear if Disney has changed that much, but the company did settle its feud with DeSantis, only to start one with Donald Trump while he ran for President.

Trump is still fuming over what he perceived to be unfair treatment at the ABC-hosted debate. He claimed, without evidence, that the hosts were working to help Vice President Kamala Harris and, by fact-checking him, hurt his performance.

After the debate, Trump vowed to order the Federal Communication Commission to revoke ABC’s and other Disney-owned channels’ licenses. That appears to be just the beginning.

Film and television producer Evan Shapiro told The Wrap about Disney:

I would be very afraid if I had studio space in a state that was controlled by the party that clearly declared its loyalty to him. He doesn’t run the states, obviously, but one could imagine he’s going to have a conversation with the head of Georgia about the tax credit for Hollywood.

However, now that Trump is back on his way to the White House, at least some in the MAGA world have forgiven Disney and are heading back to its theme parks, as evidenced by what happened on Sunday at EPCOT.

A post on TikTok shows dozens of MAGA loyalists at EPCOT, apparently drinking around the world. They are decked out in matching red shirts with the countries and their MAGA hats. There are several young children with the larger group who are drinking.

Disney World has a strict dress code but no specific ban on political gear. Disney’s website states, “We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.”

Some of the commentators on the video said that no one on either side should wear political gear at Disney World, but if the company allows it, people can show their support for their preferred political candidate while at Disney World.

So, while some in the former President’s orbit are still out for revenge against Disney, some of Trump’s biggest fans are willing to put it all behind them for a day of drinking in EPCOT.