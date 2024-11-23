Lightning Lane Update: More Restrictions at Disney World Next Week

Despite the heavy backlash against Lightning Lane Premier Pass, access will be limited next week as dates continue to sell out.

First announced in October, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass provides a step up from the standard Lightning Lane at Disney World and Disneyland.

The pass works similarly to Universal’s Express Pass, unlocking one-time entry to every available Lightning Lane experience in the park. It lets you enjoy rides on your schedule without worrying about arrival times. It also includes digital downloads of select attraction photos and videos so you can capture and relive the highlights of your day.

The major downside to the pass is, in the eyes of diehard Disney fans, its exorbitant costs. Prices vary depending on the park and date but range from $129 to $449, with Magic Kingdom typically generating the highest price tag.

While the backlash against it was loud, there’s definitely a market for the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, as proven by the fact that it’s already sold out on multiple dates.

As of today (November 23, 2024), even more dates and parks have sold out for Thanksgiving week. Lightning Lane Premier Pass for Magic Kingdom has now sold out for November 23, 25, 26, 27, and 28, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios has sold out for November 25 and 28.

We’d keep an eye on availability as we expect additional days and parks to sell out in the coming days. The next few weeks are famously some of the busiest at Walt Disney World Resort, thanks to the combo of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and school breaks.

It also helps that yesterday, the pool of guests able to purchase Lightning Lane Premier Pass expanded for the first time. While previously the pass was only available to guests staying at Disney Deluxe resorts, it’s now open to guests at every Disney hotel.

That means whether someone’s staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Space or one of Disney’s All-Star hotels, they can now purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass for the entirety of their trip (up to 14 days), seven days before their arrival date.

Over on the West Coast, Lightning Lane Premier Pass works a little bit differently. All guests, regardless of whether or not they’re staying on Disney property, can purchase the pass up to two days before their theme park reservation, and it will be valid for use in either park. Until the end of 2024, the Premier Pass will cost $400 per person per day. From January 1, 2025, onwards, the price will vary from $300 to $400, depending on the day.

Do you plan on purchasing a Lightning Lane Premier Pass?