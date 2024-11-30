Exploring Disney World’s Aerosmith Roller Coaster Before It Closes Forever

Take a wild ride back in time as we explore Disney’s soon-to-be-defunct Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Over the years, Walt Disney Imagineering, the section of Disney that specializes in creating, designing, and building new theme park experiences, has developed an impressive catalog of dark rides, roller coasters, and boat adventures. From the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, to Disneyland Paris in Paris, France, the magic of Disney Imagineering can be felt and seen on a global scale.

While Disney continues to push the proverbial envelope when it comes to new theme park rides and attractions, some of the company’s most popular and cherished experiences are now decades old, with Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith being a prime example.

This fast-paced thrill ride sends guests on a journey through the streets of Los Angeles as they desperately try to make it to an Aerosmith concert. Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster is loud, fast, and aggressive, with the entire experience being wrapped up in a nice Aerosmith-themed bow.

However, all things must come to an end, with Disney recently announcing it will be removing the band from the attraction altogether, replacing Steven Tyler with The Muppets. As guests prepare to say goodbye, we encourage you to take one final trip aboard Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and explore the history of what is perhaps Disney’s most intense thrill ride.

A Match Made In Armageddon.

While Walt Disney World was a massive success in the years following its official grand opening in 1971, one thing seemed to always be on guests’ minds: “Where are the thrill rides?” It’s no secret thrill rides are what make theme parks go around, and while Disney had a few under its belt, the 1970s, 80s and 90s would see the company delve even further into newer, more intense attractions.

This brought about rides like Space Mountain into the fold, though guests were always searching for a higher adrenaline rush. In May of 1989, Disney opened its MGM Studios theme park in Florida, a movie and television-themed area for guests to explore and enjoy.

In 1994, Disney unveiled The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and along with it, a new section of the park named Sunset Boulevard. This expansion included room for another new thrill ride to be built, a rock ‘n’ roll-themed roller coaster starring, you guessed it, The Rolling Stones.

Yes, Disney Imagineers originally intended for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and the rest of The Rolling Stones to be featured on its newest roller coaster, but the band’s reported fee of $10 million a year proved too rich for the company. Disney ultimately landed on Aerosmith, a band it was already in contract with due to the upcoming release of Armageddon 1998.

Work began on the new ride in early 1998, with Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster officially opening a year later on July 29, 1999.

How Fast Is Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster?

As stated earlier, Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster is loud, fast, and features multiple inversions, the only ride to do so at the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Guests hear a number of classic Aerosmith songs as they ride, first being greeted by the band during the ride’s preshow.

Similar to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, guests have the chance to hear several different songs as they ride. Unlike Disney World’s Marvel-themed coaster, however, each car in Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster features its own soundtrack. The license plates of each car give riders a clue as to what song they’ll be hearing.

2FAST4U: “Sweet Emotion”

1QKLIMO: “Nine Lives”

H8TRFFC: “Back in the Saddle” & “Dude Looks Like a Lady”

BUHBYE: “Young Lust” “F.I.N.E” & “Love in an Elevator’

UGOBABE: “Love in an Elevator (rollercoaster) and “Walk This Way

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster reaches its top speed of 57 mph in roughly 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest rides in all of Walt Disney World and Disney theme parks in general. The caster also features two rollover loops and one corkscrew, each one coming so fast it’s easy for guests to not even realize they’re turning upside down.

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster was also the first ride at Walt Disney World to feature a launch start, an element that has since been used on multiple rides and attractions.

As stated earlier, Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will soon close to make way for a new, Muppets-themed thrill ride. While still called Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the Aerosmtih theming will be stripped away, with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Rizzo the Rat, Gonzo, Dr. Teeth, and the Electric Mayhem presumably all making an appearance in the new ride.

Not much more information is known about the new coaster, though The Muppets will be losing an attraction of their own in the process. In November, Disney confirmed it would be retheming Muppet*Vision 3D, along with Muppets Courtyard across the street from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Soon, this area will house an entirely new land called Monstropolis, inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001).

No official dates have been shared, but it’s theorized that guests may be able to visit Monstropolis by 2028 if everything goes according to plan.

Are you sad to see Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith close?