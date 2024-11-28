Government Blocks DinoLand U.S.A. Overhaul at Disney World: State Mandated Compliance Requested

Disney World fans are buzzing with anticipation for the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a new land themed around the Tropical Americas.

Walt Disney World Resort’s DinoLand U.S.A. Transformation: Latest Permit Request Highlights Future Steps

This expansion promises to introduce new attractions, immersive theming, and fresh experiences for parkgoers. However, a recent update from the State of Florida’s South Florida Water Management District has raised questions about the project timeline. Here’s what we know about this exciting project and how the latest permit developments might impact Disney’s plans.

A New Chapter for Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The reimagining of DinoLand USA into a Tropical Americas-themed land marks a major step forward in Disney’s efforts to refresh Animal Kingdom. Announced during the Destination D23 event earlier this year, the land will draw inspiration from the vibrant cultures, landscapes, and ecosystems of Central and South America.

Disney has revealed that this new land will feature attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones. An all-new Encanto-themed ride will be built from the ground up, while the fan-favorite DINOSAUR attraction will be rethemed to fit an Indiana Jones storyline.

These additions are expected to complement Animal Kingdom’s focus on celebrating the natural world while offering thrilling, family-friendly experiences.

Permit Details: What the RAI Means for Disney World

In late October, Disney submitted a permit for phase one of the Tropical Americas project. The permit, filed with the South Florida Water Management District, focused on water management plans, a critical aspect of any construction project in Florida’s delicate ecosystem.

Recently, the state issued a request for additional information (RAI) regarding the permit. While this may sound like a potential hurdle, it’s a routine part of the permitting process. The RAI itself is relatively minor compared to similar requests for other large-scale projects, such as the ongoing Beyond Big Thunder Mountain expansion at Magic Kingdom.

The most significant change requested by the state involves modifications to Disney’s water management plans, requiring an additional half-inch of dry detention or retention pre-treatment. This adjustment ensures proper stormwater management and environmental compliance, essential for securing permit approval.

Timeline Speculation: When Will Construction Begin?

When Disney initially filed the permit, the company hinted that construction would start in Fall 2024. However, the need to address the state’s RAI, combined with operational factors, suggests a likely delay.

The current timeline points to a 2025 start date for phase one closures. Starting January 13, several attractions and areas in DinoLand U.S.A. will permanently close, including:

TriceraTop Spin

Fossil Fun Games

Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures Gift Shop

Other beloved areas, such as the DINOSAUR attraction, Boneyard play area, and Restaurantosaurus, will remain open during phase one. It’s expected that the DINOSAUR ride will operate well into 2025, though its closure for the Indiana Jones retheme could extend into 2026.

What Does This Mean for Disney World Guests?

For guests planning trips to Disney World, the timing of closures and construction will be an important consideration. While phase one will disrupt some parts of DinoLand U.S.A., the majority of Animal Kingdom’s offerings will remain unaffected during the early stages of the project.

This also provides an opportunity for Disney to create excitement around the new Tropical Americas land. As details emerge about the attractions, dining, and experiences coming to the park, fans will likely see a steady buildup of teasers and previews to generate enthusiasm.

The Bigger Picture: Disney’s Long-Term Plans

The transformation of DinoLand USA reflects Disney’s broader strategy to invest in its parks and maintain their position as premier vacation destinations. With Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe set to open in 2025, Disney’s updates signal a commitment to staying competitive.

While the Tropical Americas land is just one part of this vision, it underscores Disney’s focus on storytelling, immersive environments, and integrating popular intellectual properties into its parks. The inclusion of Encanto and Indiana Jones highlights Disney’s aim to blend timeless franchises with new fan favorites, creating a diverse and compelling experience for visitors.

Final Thoughts

The recent request for additional information from the South Florida Water Management District is a minor but essential step in bringing Disney World’s Tropical Americas land to life. Though it may slightly delay the project, it’s clear that Disney is moving forward with plans to enhance Animal Kingdom and provide guests with even more magical experiences.

As the story unfolds, one thing is certain: the reimagining of DinoLand U.S.A. will be a game-changer for Disney World, offering a vibrant new destination that celebrates the beauty, culture, and adventure of the Tropical Americas.