EPCOT Guest Drinks Water From Roof Drain

Jess Colopy
In response to a question about the “grossest thing you’ve ever seen at a theme park,” a Disney Parks fan recently revealed that they witnessed a guest use a creative yet disgusting hydration method at EPCOT.

Walt Disney World Resort recently raised the price of a bottle of Dasani water from $3.75 to $4 throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney Springs, and the Disney Resort hotels. The cost of hydration throughout a multi-day vacation can really add up for families that rely exclusively on bottled water!

Luckily, there are other options. All Quick Service restaurants throughout Walt Disney World Resort will give guests complimentary cups of ice water. There are also water fountains and bottle refill stations throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Despite the widespread availability of free water, one Walt Disney World Resort guest relied on an unusual and unsanitary hydration method at EPCOT. In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the “grossest thing” witnessed by theme park guests, @BROserade recalled the time they saw a man drinking water falling from a roof at the Central Florida Disney park.

“It’s Halloween so why not give everyone creepy weird feelings…,” @DisneyDan asked. “What’s the grossest thing you’ve ever seen at a theme park?”

“Guy drinking water falling off a roof in EPCOT,” the Disney Parks fan replied.

It’s unclear if the guest consumed the water by collecting it in a vessel or some other method. However, drinking unfiltered or untreated rainwater is never sanitary or recommended! Hopefully, he didn’t suffer any gastrointestinal issues later that day…

What’s the grossest guest behavior you’ve witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

