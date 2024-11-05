Unexpected Guests Arrive at Walt Disney World as “Divine Travel Agent” Intervenes

While many may think they know everything about attendance at Walt Disney World Resort–when to visit, when to stay away–and how crowds may impact their vacation, the parks are likely to be crowded with another type of “guest” if this self-titled divine travel agent has anything to do with it.

Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for its busiest times of the year. Following the Halloween celebrations, many will take to the streets of Magic Kingdom Park or the islands of Animal Kingdom for Thanksgiving and, after that, the holidays. The week between Christmas and New Year is notoriously busy for the Central Florida resort, and Disney knows how to capitalize on the heavy footfall.

From exclusive hard-ticketed events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to hiking up the cost of Lightning Lane access (which has recently been rebranded from Disney Genie+ to the Lightning Lane Multi, Single, and Premier Pass), the holiday season can prove to be a costly endeavor for those heading out to the Disney World theme parks.

So while all types of guests–from Disney Adults and Elsa-clad children–can be expected across Walt Disney World, there is actually another set of visitors venturing around the resort. Demons.

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Yes, demons are apparently also visiting Disney World. While guests are trying out BoardWalk’s new Cake Bake Shop or waiting in line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, there will be demons also enjoying the attractions and experiences. Let’s unpack.

According to Antonia Harman, a self-proclaimed demon hunter and “divine travel agent” from the United Kingdom, demons are all around us.

The 44-year-old former TV presenter and model hails from Cornwall, and after pulling a “snake-like” demon from her friend’s ear (curing her burst ear drum), decided to change paths and “become an energy healer,” who “[performs] exorcisms, [removes] spirits, and [helps] others unlock their “magical” abilities” (per Manchester Evening News).

But it’s not just running her company, Divine Empowerment, that keeps Ms. Harman busy; the Cornwall resident is also a travel agent for the demons she exorcises.

“I realized that if demons are the cause of people’s stresses and negative thoughts, they must be taking orders from someone else, higher up […] I realized demons are actually slaves and don’t deserve to be killed,” Harman said. “So I started sending them to live out their lives in harmony in different universes.”

“I send them to another universe’s paradise–whether that be Disney World, The Ritz, The Bahamas, or Gotham City–just wherever paradise is for them,” she added.

It was in 2021 that Ms. Harman declared herself to be a “divine travel agent” and began aiding demons by transporting them to other places in our, what she believes, multi-dimensional world. “There’s no animosity or hatred or anger,” she explained. “Before, there would have been more of a war going on, but now, because I’m a divine travel agent, there’s nothing to worry about for me.”

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From Antonia Harman’s standpoint, demons are being sent to the likes of Walt Disney World Resort to enjoy their own version of paradise, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t potentially malevolent spirits around the parks. Disney World, like Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is known for its own urban myths and ghost stories.

There’s George and The Ladies at Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and, of course, the legend of the spirits that ride the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom Park. At EPCOT, tales have circulated about Spaceship Earth, while a bellhop is said to haunt the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests are likely to never see the demons Ms. Harman apparently banishes to Disney World, but if anyone ever catches anything odd, there’s a chance it could be the supernatural at work…

Do you think there are demons at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!