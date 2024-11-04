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Walt Disney World Confirmed To Go Dark in August 2045

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 16 Comments
A bustling main street lined with picturesque buildings under a moody sky, leading to a Disney castle in the distance, filled with visitors exploring the enchanting surroundings under watchful security.

Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Resort may be getting part of Bob Iger’s $60 billion investment over the next decade, but in 20 years, the parks will officially go dark. Mark your calendars.

Crowds on Main Street U.S.A. at Disney World with Cinderella Castle in the background
Credit: Forsaken Fotos, Flickr

Over the next ten years, the Disney parks worldwide will receive $30 billion for updates, attractions, and maybe even a fifth theme park in Central Florida. The sum came after Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger revealed that $60 billion is on the table, with half designated purely for theme parks and resorts. Most of the major spending can be expected at the latter end of the decade, but that doesn’t mean the Disney parks will be untouched.

Across the globe, many developments are currently underway. From Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea to the World of Frozen coming to Disneyland Paris and new experiences opening at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, with the likes of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now open and a potential new Avatar-themed land opening in the near future, the experiences arm of the House of Mouse is constantly progressing.

Peter Pan's Never Land at Fantasy Springs
Credit: Disney

Related: Florida Government’s Bold Move: New Leader Injected Into Disney World’s Governing Body

But at what cost does all the newness come?

It is no secret that the Disney Parks brand is increasing prices across the board. Not only have ticket prices soared in recent years (with the cost of Walt Disney World tickets going up by over 5000% since opening in 1971), but food, beverage, merchandise, and accommodation have also spiked in costs. A report from Yahoo! Finance found that many Disney fans have put themselves into debt in order to vacation at the popular resort.

Disney World’s popularity, though, has not significantly waned. Even now, the crowds descend on the Orlando-based resort, with theme parks and Lightning Lane offerings selling out.

Magic Kingdom entrance at Disney World
Credit: Frank Phillips, Flickr

Looking ahead, there is a lot to look forward to, but there is something even rarer on the horizon.

20 years from now, in August 2045, the Walt Disney World Resort will experience a six-minute total solar eclipse. The event will happen on August 12, 2045, directly above the famous Disney theme park destination.

“The path of totality for this eclipse will sweep over a multitude of major cities, creating an awe-inspiring sight for residents and visitors alike,” states Fox 13 Seattle. “Notable cities within the path include Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Nassau, Santo Domingo, Belém, São Luís, and Recife.”

A family of four looks at their phone while visiting Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.
Credit: Disney

National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) on X (formerly Twitter) shared the map trajectory and pondered what a theme park ticket would cost for the Disney World park on August 12, 2045.

What will a ticket to @WaltDisneyWorld cost on August 12, 2045, when a six-minute total solar eclipse crosses directly over the park?

While 2045 may be a long way away, guests may remember this year, which saw a solar eclipse in North America.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse crossed North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, NASA reported. “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.”

Entrance sign of Magic Kingdom
Credit: Theme Park Tourist, Flickr

Related: Disney World Location Quietly Removes Alcohol

The solar eclipse at Disney World came shortly after Florida’s record Spring Break 2024 season, which saw 7.6 million travelers pass through Orlando International Airport (MCO). During this period, Disney World was flooded with guests, sending wait times for attractions soaring, Disney Lightning Lane hitting high prices, and unavailable parks.

We’re eager to see what August 12, 2045, will look like at Walt Disney World Resort!

Will you be buying a Disney World ticket for August 12, 2045? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Updates

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

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