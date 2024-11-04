Walt Disney World Confirmed To Go Dark in August 2045

Walt Disney World Resort may be getting part of Bob Iger’s $60 billion investment over the next decade, but in 20 years, the parks will officially go dark. Mark your calendars.

Over the next ten years, the Disney parks worldwide will receive $30 billion for updates, attractions, and maybe even a fifth theme park in Central Florida. The sum came after Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger revealed that $60 billion is on the table, with half designated purely for theme parks and resorts. Most of the major spending can be expected at the latter end of the decade, but that doesn’t mean the Disney parks will be untouched.

Across the globe, many developments are currently underway. From Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea to the World of Frozen coming to Disneyland Paris and new experiences opening at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, with the likes of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now open and a potential new Avatar-themed land opening in the near future, the experiences arm of the House of Mouse is constantly progressing.

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But at what cost does all the newness come?

It is no secret that the Disney Parks brand is increasing prices across the board. Not only have ticket prices soared in recent years (with the cost of Walt Disney World tickets going up by over 5000% since opening in 1971), but food, beverage, merchandise, and accommodation have also spiked in costs. A report from Yahoo! Finance found that many Disney fans have put themselves into debt in order to vacation at the popular resort.

Disney World’s popularity, though, has not significantly waned. Even now, the crowds descend on the Orlando-based resort, with theme parks and Lightning Lane offerings selling out.

Looking ahead, there is a lot to look forward to, but there is something even rarer on the horizon.

20 years from now, in August 2045, the Walt Disney World Resort will experience a six-minute total solar eclipse. The event will happen on August 12, 2045, directly above the famous Disney theme park destination.

“The path of totality for this eclipse will sweep over a multitude of major cities, creating an awe-inspiring sight for residents and visitors alike,” states Fox 13 Seattle. “Notable cities within the path include Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Nassau, Santo Domingo, Belém, São Luís, and Recife.”

National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) on X (formerly Twitter) shared the map trajectory and pondered what a theme park ticket would cost for the Disney World park on August 12, 2045.

What will a ticket to @WaltDisneyWorld cost on August 12, 2045, when a six-minute total solar eclipse crosses directly over the park?

What will a ticket to @WaltDisneyWorld cost on August 12, 2045, when a six-minute total solar eclipse crosses directly over the park? pic.twitter.com/LQgC09SiaL — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) March 25, 2024

While 2045 may be a long way away, guests may remember this year, which saw a solar eclipse in North America.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse crossed North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, NASA reported. “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.”

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The solar eclipse at Disney World came shortly after Florida’s record Spring Break 2024 season, which saw 7.6 million travelers pass through Orlando International Airport (MCO). During this period, Disney World was flooded with guests, sending wait times for attractions soaring, Disney Lightning Lane hitting high prices, and unavailable parks.

We’re eager to see what August 12, 2045, will look like at Walt Disney World Resort!

Will you be buying a Disney World ticket for August 12, 2045? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!