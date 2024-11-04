Disney Guest Goes Viral After Hilarious Ride Mishap

We’re just going to call it like it is — a Disney vacation is a truly exhausting experience. Whether you are a rope dropper, a night owl, or a rope drop to park close, your day at Disney is probably going to be a long one. You take thousands of steps, wait in long lines, spend a lot of time under the hot sun, and have to deal with large crowds.

Because of this, it is easy to get really tired while in one of the theme parks. Couple that with a slow ride — or a slow AND dark ride — you may find your eyelids closing without even thinking about it.

Related: Best Places to Take a Break or Take a Nap at Walt Disney World

One woman recently visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort with her family. They decided to head to Tomorrowland and ride the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, an attraction that has gained a cult-like following over the years.

The PeopleMover takes guests on a fun 10-minute journey through the Magic Kingdom, going through several tunnels and Disney attractions, including Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin and Space Mountain.

It is a very relaxing ride, and very easy to fall asleep on as you settle in for the trip.

Related: Blast Off in Style with Loungefly’s Tomorrowland-Reminiscent Disney Mini Backpacks

TikToker Taylor Gagliardi (@taygags) boarded the PeopleMover with her family, and that it when her exhaustion caught up with her. She ended up falling asleep on the ride, but her family didn’t wake her when it was time for them to exit.

Instead, they got off the ride and left her to ride the attraction again. Since she was asleep, she never even noticed, and continued to sleep as her family watched her go on a tour of Tomorrowland for the second time.

The video quickly went viral, with commenters thrilled that Taylor and her family had such a great sense of humor. They also praised the cast member who let Taylor stay on the attraction and didn’t force her family to wake her up. Thankfully, the park wasn’t super crowded that day, so there wasn’t a long line of people waiting in line.

I love how that probably happens often enough and when the lines aren’t too long,the CMs just say “Eh we’ve been there before” and would let people sleep

Others shared their own stories of cast members letting exhausted guests sleep on attractions and getting a bit of shut-eye during a busy day.

We napped on carousel of progress during a thunderstorm for an hour. They told us to go back to sleep and they’d wake us up when it stopped raining 😂 Around and around

Related: The BEST Spots to Take a Break at Disney World

Taylor spoke to Newsweek and said that her family had gotten to the Magic Kingdom early that day, so they could get the most out of their time there. However, they had just landed in Orlando the night before, so everyone was a little tired.

“So none of us really got a good nights sleep in. The result of that is what you see in that video,” she explained. “I used to work for Disney for quite a while, and lived in Orlando for a good chunk of my 20s, so I’m used to the heat, the crowds, etc. What I’m not used to is doing a fully park day sleep deprived.” “Since I used to work at Space Mountain, I spent a lot of time in Tomorrowland where I rode that ride frequently,” she told Newsweek. “So for me, it’s always been a very relaxing, rock-yourself-to-sleep, power nap kind of ride. I just didn’t think I would be knocked out so hard that I wouldn’t wake up when it was over.” “It’s definitely in our vault of funny Disney memories that we will share with our whole family,” she added.

According to Taylor, the cast members operating the PeopleMover were similar to those at the Carousel of Progress. They laughed with Taylor’s family and said they would let her sleep and ride again.

This is why cast members are truly the magic who create lasting memories for millions of guests every year!

Have you ever fallen asleep on a Disney ride? What is your favorite attraction to catch some zzz’s on? Let us know in the comments!