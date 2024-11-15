Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Now Charging Guests Extra Price for EPCOT Experience

A night scene showing the back view of a family wearing Mickey Mouse hats, gazing at the illuminated Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.

Credit: Disney

EPCOT truly shines during the holiday season, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience that captures festive spirit from around the globe.

A large geodesic sphere made up of triangular panels is seen against a clear blue sky at Disney World. Two palm trees are positioned in the foreground, with the lower portion of the sphere slightly obscured by angular structures.
Credit: Inside the Magic

After concluding the Food & Wine Festival each year, EPCOT begins its International Festival of the Holidays, a celebration of seasonal traditions worldwide. This festival transforms EPCOT’s World Showcase, adorning each pavilion with holiday decor, cultural performances, festive foods, and lively entertainment.

Guests can explore unique seasonal customs, savor holiday-inspired treats, and enjoy the variety of experiences that make the holidays at EPCOT so special.

One standout event this holiday season is Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, an interactive experience that’s a hit with families and Frozen fans alike.

Spaceship Earth with a Christmas Tree in the foreground during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Credit: Disney

Scheduled from November 29 through December 30, 2024, this scavenger hunt lets guests join Olaf on an adventure to discover holiday traditions around the World Showcase. It’s a fun way for kids and adults to explore cultural customs while taking in the festive atmosphere of each pavilion.

To participate, guests can purchase a scavenger hunt map and stickers for $9.99 plus tax at select EPCOT locations, such as Creations Shop and World Traveler.

Armed with their map, participants set off on a quest to locate various holiday traditions represented by Olaf throughout the pavilions. Each time they find a tradition, they place a sticker on their map, marking their progress through the World Showcase. Even if they don’t find every tradition, guests can still return to designated locations like Disney Traders to redeem their map for a special holiday-themed gift.

Holidays at EPCOT
Credit: Disney

This limited-time activity is a delightful addition to EPCOT’s holiday offerings, blending exploration with a bit of Disney magic. Each guest can buy up to five maps, so families or groups can join the adventure together. Because supplies are limited, those interested in Olaf’s scavenger hunt should consider picking up their maps early in the festival to ensure they don’t miss out on this seasonal fun.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, filled with interactive activities, traditional shows, and seasonal foods, is a must-visit for anyone eager to experience the season’s magic in a way that only Disney can deliver.

