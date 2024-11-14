New: EPCOT Location To Close Down in January 2025

In January 2025, Walt Disney World Resort will undergo a series of changes, including the temporary closure of one of its beloved dining spots. The upscale Topolino’s Terrace, located in the Disney Riviera Resort near EPCOT, will be closing for refurbishment from January 12 to January 25, 2025. This brief closure has sparked speculation about what updates might be coming, though Disney has yet to reveal specific details. Given the short timeline, it’s expected to be a minor refresh rather than a complete overhaul.

The Disney Riviera Resort, part of Disney’s deluxe accommodations, is a top choice for visitors seeking a luxurious stay. Topolino’s Terrace, perched at the resort’s rooftop, offers guests two unique dining experiences: the lively “Breakfast à la Art with Mickey & Friends” and the elegant Signature Dining dinner. The dinner service, which emphasizes French and Italian flavors, maintains a dress code. Guests visiting Disney World in early 2025 may want to adjust their plans as this popular dining spot takes a brief hiatus.

While Topolino’s Terrace is set for a short closure, other areas of Disney World will experience more extensive renovations. The iconic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom will close on January 6, 2025, for a significant refurbishment lasting over a year. Disney promises to infuse “new magic” into this classic coaster, aiming to reopen it in 2026 with refreshed elements that enhance the guest experience.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is preparing for a major transformation with the closure of several attractions in the current DinoLand U.S.A. section. On January 13, 2025, Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, TriceraTop Spin, and Fossil Fun Games will permanently close to make way for the new Tropical Americas-themed area called Pueblo Esperanza. This ambitious project, slated to open in 2027, will bring new life to Animal Kingdom with two flagship attractions inspired by Disney’s Encanto and the Indiana Jones franchise, alongside other immersive experiences.

These changes reflect Disney World’s ongoing strategy to stay competitive, especially as it faces increasing pressure from Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe park. By introducing new lands, attractions, and refreshed experiences, Disney is working to keep its crown as the premier theme park destination in Central Florida.

Will you miss dining at Topolino’s Terrace next January? How do you feel about these changes to Disney World? Share your thoughts with us at Inside the Magic!