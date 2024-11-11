Guest Leaves Disney World Warning of Hygiene Hazard at EPCOT

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes millions of guests to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival each fall. The Central Florida Disney park is known for its strict safety and hospitality standards–many Disney Parks fans are comfortable using trash cans as tables when designated dining areas throughout the crowded World Showcase are full.

Unfortunately, some unhygienic behavior from just one Disney Park guest can cause potential safety issues for thousands of others. The risks are even scarier at a festival focused on eating and drinking!

Redditor u/ThisTastesFunnie recently shared their experience bringing a very unwanted souvenir home from the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. As they walked to their car after enjoying their day at the Disney park, the guest noticed an “off-putting smell.” They were horrified when they realized they stepped in fecal matter.

“[I] look down and yup my right Nike was covered in it, a thick coating of butt gravy,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Whoever this was, please eat some more fiber, your GI tract will [thank] you.”

Disgusted Disney Parks fans wondered how the guest managed not to notice the biohazard on their shoe until they reached their vehicle.

“[It’s] just generally dark in some parts of the park and parking lot once the sun goes down,” they explained.

Although it was too late for this guest to report their issue, Walt Disney World Resort guests are encouraged to report any hygiene and safety risks to the nearest Disney cast member. They can contact custodial, security, or any other teams necessary to protect theme park guests.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.