Disney Officially Cutting Ties to Steven Tyler and Aerosmith – What’s Next for Walt Disney World?

Disney is saying goodbye to two fan-favoite attractions in Florida.

Related: Rumored Relocation of Original Disney Location Continues, New Construction Timeline Given

After months of speculation, rumors, and infighting within the Disney Parks fandom, it is official: Walt Disney World is pulling the plug on both Muppet*Vision 3D and its Aerosmith-themed thrill ride, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Disney confirmed the news on November 22, 2024, sharing concept art for its massive new expansion inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001).

While not unpopular, Muppet*Vision 3D unfortunately finds itself in the area designated for this new Monsters Inc. land named Monstropolis. Muppet*Vision would stick out like a sore thumb in an area dedicated to Pixar’s colorful cast of monsters-turned-comedians, which is likely the primary reason the attraction is shutting down.

However, Disney knows how cherished Jim Henson’s Muppest are, not just within its own park community but to fans around the world. In what seems like a compromise or some sort of bizarre consolation prize, Disney is moving The Muppets to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and giving Steven Tyler and his crew an eviction notice.

Related: Disney World Extends Temporary Closure of Facilities, All Water Parks Now Offline

Rumors of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s closure began swirling in 2022 after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was first accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl decades ago. Controversy continued to cloud Tyler, with a second woman, who also claimed to be underage at the time, accusing Tyler of sexually assaulting her.

While Disney’s theme parks have included many famous faces that are now somewhat controversial, few have faced harm to their reputation and image quite like Tyler, who just so happened to headline one of Disney’s most popular attractions: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

While Disney never made any official announcements regarding the ride’s fate, fans theorized the end was near. Couple the accusations with the fact that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed for half of 2024, and it’s easy to see why fans assumed this fast-paced ride would likely meet its demise.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster eventually returned from its months-long refurbishment unscathed, with most of the Aerosmith theming remaining intact. However, fans now know this refurbishment was likely done to prepare the coaster for its new refresh, which will see The Muppets take over.

Related: HBO Speaks Out On J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Views

In a bizarre twist of fate, The Muppets will take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, with Disney set to remove all traces of Aerosmith from the ride. In return, Muppet*Vision 3D will close to make way for the new Monstropolis land.

While completely different in their intensity and tone, these two attractions have been cornerstones of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with both Muppet*Vision and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster providing countless hours of entertainment to guests over the last several decades.

It’s unclear what Disney’s Hollywood Studios will look and feel like a year from now, let alone a decade, but these closures mark some of the biggest changes the park has seen since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019.

There is not an official opening date confirmed for the new Monstropolis area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so guests will have to keep their eyes peeled as updates start to slowly roll out.

Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?