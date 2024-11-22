Rumored Relocation of Original Disney Location Continues, New Construction Timeline Given

New information reveals when guests can plan on expecting Disney to wrap up one of its most interesting construction projects.

Related: Disney World Extends Temporary Closure of Facilities, All Water Parks Now Offline

Big changes continue to take place at Disney’s Polynesian Village, with a recently filed permit possibly revealing when Disney plans on wrapping up the rumored transformation and relocation of the resort’s entrance.

Disney has not officially confirmed this project, but it is supported by various permits filed by the company over the last year. According to BlogMickey, these permits place the Polynesian’s new entrance near the front of the resort.

In July, Walt Disney World confirmed construction would continue at the Polynesian through 2026, and while Disney only cited “general construction,” it’s believed this project involved transforming the resort’s entrance.

Now, guests have another update, with Disney filing another new permit.

Related: The World’s Last Splash Mountain Avoids the Chopping Block In 2025

Again, this new permit is listed as “general construction,” but it does reveal a few interesting tidbits about the ongoing work at Disney’s Polynesian. The permit sees Disney contract out the Gilbane Building Company for construction. The owner of this new permit is Disney’s Facility Asset Management, a division of the company that specializes in the less-themed areas of “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” further indicating this has something to do with the resort’s facilities.

Better yet, the permit lists the current main entrance to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as the location of the project.

Most interesting is the permit’s expiration date, which is June 26, 2026. While this date does not mean this is when the project will wrap up, it does give guests insight into when Disney expects construction on the Polynesian to be completed.

Related: Celebrate the Season with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort opened alongside the rest of Walt Disney World in 1971, instantly becoming one of the most popular destinations on the property. This remains true over 50 years later, with Disney’s Polynesian Village being considered an icon, not just within Walt Disney World but the state of Florida as a whole.

This new permit is one small part of the many ongoing projects currently happening or about to happen at the Walt Disney World Resort. Among new rides and attractions, Disney is in the middle of restarting its once-canceled Reflections—A Lakeside Lodge Resort, which was intended to replace Disney World’s abandoned River Country water park.

The project was announced several years ago but seemingly got lost in the COVID-19 shuffle. However, permits filed throughout 2024 indicated Disney has either returned to its Reflections project or started something completely new.

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort?