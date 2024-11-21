The World’s Last Splash Mountain Avoids the Chopping Block In 2025

There has been very little good news for Splash Mountain fans lately. Their beloved ride was replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World, and earlier this month, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at Disneyland.

There was hope among the Splash Mountain fanbase that The Walt Disney Company would somehow come to its senses and bring back the Briar Patch. But alas, it was not to be.

However, the Splash Mountain community hoped that the world’s last Splash Mountain would remain at Tokyo Disneyland for them to ride one day. But even that seemed to be disappearing from them earlier this fall.

According to a rumor, The Walt Disney Company was negotiating with the Oriental Land Company (OLC) to remove the last remaining Splash Mountain from Tokyo Disneyland. However, removing this Splash Mountain is far more complicated than the ones at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

The Oriental Land Company operates Tokyo Disneyland, while The Walt Disney Company licenses its intellectual property to the company to use at the theme park. Convincing the OLC to remove the theming behind one of its most popular attractions may take some doing on Disney’s part.

Disney has very little leverage over the OLC. What further complicates the negotiations is that The Princess and the Frog (2009) does not have as big an audience in Japan as it did in the United States, so simply changing the ride to Tianas Bayou Adventure isn’t going to work.

According to rumors, Disney is considering limiting future use of its IP at Tokyo Disneyland if the OLC doesn’t agree with the change. Removing Splash Mountain from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park and allowing it to remain at Tokyo Disney is a source of embarrassment for The Walt Disney Company.

However, now it seems that Splash Mountain received a last-minute pardon from the gallows, at least for now. According to Tokyo Disneyland’s 2025 events calendar, Splash Mountain “Get Soaked Max” will return for the summer from July 2 to September 15.

For Splash Mountain’s die-hard fans, this is the best possible news. They get at least nine months next month to make the pilgrimage to Japan to ride the last Splash Mountain on Earth.

However, if you plan a trip to Splash Mountain, you better do it soon. Disney is desperate to get rid of the final ride that reminds everyone of South of the South and will keep working to do so.