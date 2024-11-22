Disney World Extends Temporary Closure of Facilities, All Water Parks Now Offline

Disney has extended the closure of one of its Florida parks.

Disney has confirmed that its Blizzard Beach water park will remain closed through November 23, 2024, due to low temperatures. The closure follows Blizzard Beach’s initial shutdown on November 21, which was extended through November 22 and now the 23rd.

Weather forecasts in the area predict lows in the 40s and highs reaching the low 70s, certainly colder than most guests would likely prefer it to be during a day at a water park. The cooler winter months force guests to be more diligent when it comes to planning a day at Disney World’s water parks, with both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon often closing for the day, depending on the temperature.

Universal Orlando also follows a similar protocol with its Volcano Bay water park.

Blizzard Beach is expected to reopen to guests on Sunday, November 24, assuming the weather picks up. Since Typhoon Lagoon, Disney World’s other water park option already closed for refurbishment, guests hoping to chill out poolside are out of luck, potentially for the next few days.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach opened in 1995, becoming the third water park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort. Mixing a tropical beach setting with snow-capped roofs and hilltops, Blizzard Beach offers Florida guests a wildly unique experience, one that is filled with attractions that are fun for the whole family.

Gusts looking to break away from the hecticness and intensity of Disney World’s four main theme parks can find solace in Blizzard Beach, though this isn’t to say the water park doesn’t have thrills of its own.

Blizzard Beach is home to many thrilling rides, including Summit Plummet, one of the tallest water slides in the world.

Standing tall above the rest of the park is Summit Plummet, a heart-pumping water slide that sends guests ‘plummeting’ down 120 feet at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Despite not being in one of Disney World’s four main theme parks, Summit Plummet is arguably the most intense and thrilling adventure found at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Among other smaller slides and rides, Blizzard Beach also features a chair lift that takes guests from one side of the water park to the other, giving them a great view along the way.

One of Blizzard Beach’s most recent and significant updates came at the end of 2022 when Disney unveiled new changes inspired by Frozen. While small, guests can now spot different references to Disney’s world-renowned Frozen franchise, including Olaf.

