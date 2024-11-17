Disney Charging $95+ Per Person for Non-Alcoholic Beverages After Recent Pricing Hiatus

Disney’s newest dining destination at the BoardWalk, The Cake Bake Shop, has been making waves since its debut, but the latest addition to its offerings, the Roses of Gold Afternoon Tea, is stealing the spotlight—for better or worse. With an elegant presentation, imported French teas, and a luxury price tag to match, this new experience is sparking debates among Disney fans about whether the cost aligns with the value.

A Premium Tea Experience at a Premium Price

The Roses of Gold Afternoon Tea promises an indulgent and Instagram-worthy experience, featuring golden-tiered trays adorned with delicate roses and an array of treats. Guests can expect finger sandwiches, scones, macarons, cupcakes, and other beautifully crafted desserts, paired with imported French tea, premium cocktails, or champagne served in keepsake rose-adorned flutes.

But the price is steep: $95 per adult and $65 per child. Reservations are required, and walk-ins aren’t accepted, adding an air of exclusivity to the experience. While the menu and ambiance seem ideal for a special occasion—birthdays, anniversaries, or even bridal parties—the cost has left some Disney fans reeling.

The Cake Bake Shop’s Pricey Reputation

The Cake Bake Shop has been no stranger to pricing controversies since it opened its doors at Disney’s BoardWalk. Before the restaurant officially launched, fans took to social media to voice their outrage over the initial menu prices. Items like a $23 egg sandwich and a $32 burger with pommes frites quickly went viral, drawing criticism for being far above Disney’s already high dining costs.

Even desserts, the supposed star of the show, raised eyebrows, with slices of cake priced as high as $26. Comparisons to the shop’s Indiana locations only fueled the backlash, as nearly identical menu items were priced noticeably lower outside Disney World.

In response to the outcry, The Cake Bake Shop adjusted its prices before opening, reducing costs on several items. For example, the Pesto Burrata, initially priced at $34, was dropped to $28.99. However, some desserts saw slight increases, leaving fans divided on whether the changes were meaningful enough.

Afternoon Tea Adds Fuel to the Fire

The introduction of the Roses of Gold Afternoon Tea has reignited debates over whether The Cake Bake Shop is pricing itself out of reach for the average Disney visitor. While $95 per adult for afternoon tea aligns with luxury dining experiences in major cities, many Disney-goers feel it’s excessive, particularly for a family-friendly resort.

“It looks beautiful, but $95 for tea and snacks feels out of touch,” one Disney fan commented on social media. “I’d love to try it, but not at that price.”

Others argue that the high cost is justified given the quality and exclusivity of the experience. “The attention to detail, the presentation, and the ambiance make it worth the splurge,” said one guest who dined at the shop shortly after its opening. “It’s not an everyday thing—it’s for celebrating special moments.”

What You Get for $95

For those willing to splurge, the Roses of Gold Afternoon Tea offers a high-end experience with a variety of luxurious features:

Golden-Tiered Trays: Adorned with tiny roses, these trays showcase a mix of savory and sweet bites, including finger sandwiches, fresh scones, macarons, and cupcakes.

Adorned with tiny roses, these trays showcase a mix of savory and sweet bites, including finger sandwiches, fresh scones, macarons, and cupcakes. Premium Drinks: Guests can choose imported French tea, champagne, or premium cocktails served in keepsake rose-accented champagne flutes.

Guests can choose imported French tea, champagne, or premium cocktails served in keepsake rose-accented champagne flutes. Elegant Atmosphere: The Cake Bake Shop’s whimsical and luxurious decor provides a perfect backdrop for this indulgent affair.

Reservations can be made by calling the shop’s concierge or via email, but same-day bookings and walk-ins are not allowed, adding to the exclusive vibe of the experience.

A History of Pricing Controversies

The Cake Bake Shop’s pricing drama isn’t new. The initial menu rollout faced intense backlash, leading to adjustments before the restaurant’s grand opening. However, some fans argue that even the revised menu remains too expensive for what’s offered.

This isn’t the first time Disney dining has faced criticism for high prices, but The Cake Bake Shop has become a flashpoint in the broader discussion about affordability at Disney World. As dining costs continue to rise across the resort, more fans are questioning whether the premium price tags are worth the experience.

Luxury at Disney World: Worth It or Over the Top?

For some, The Cake Bake Shop—and its afternoon tea—represents the pinnacle of Disney luxury, a perfect indulgence for those looking to celebrate in style. For others, it’s another example of Disney catering to a high-income audience, leaving families and everyday fans behind.

The Roses of Gold Afternoon Tea, like the restaurant itself, highlights the growing divide in how guests perceive Disney’s value. Whether the $95 price tag feels magical or maddening depends on your budget and expectations.

While The Cake Bake Shop’s new tea service has its fans, it also underscores a larger trend at Disney World: the rising cost of luxury experiences. As prices continue to climb, the question remains—will fans embrace this new era of Disney dining, or will the sticker shock leave them searching for magic elsewhere?