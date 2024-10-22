Disney World Restaurant Slashes Prices After Fan Outrage Goes Viral

The Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk recently found itself at the center of fan outrage after unveiling a menu with prices that many deemed excessive.

Though Disney World guests are used to paying a premium for dining within the parks and resorts, the prices at this particular location shocked even the most seasoned Disney-goers, which Inside the Magic previously reported.

Following the backlash, The Cake Bake Shop made the decision to lower prices on many of its menu items, marking a rare instance where fan complaints have led to real changes within Disney’s restaurant offerings.

The Outrage Sparked

When the construction walls came down in early October, the menu for The Cake Bake Shop was revealed, and fans were quick to voice their dissatisfaction online.

While the restaurant had not yet officially opened to the public, the menu included eyebrow-raising prices such as $23 for an egg sandwich and $32 for a burger with pommes frites. But the dessert prices were especially jaw-dropping, with some cake slices being priced as high as $26.

These prices quickly went viral, with fans taking to social media platforms and Disney fan forums to express their outrage. Many pointed out that Disney dining typically comes with a markup, but this was well beyond what most were expecting—even for a specialty shop.

Comparisons were also made to the Cake Bake Shop’s two other locations in Indiana, where similar dishes were offered at noticeably lower prices.

For instance, a Pesto Burrata at those locations was priced at $28, whereas at Disney’s BoardWalk, the same dish was listed at $34.

A Swift Response

In light of the overwhelming backlash, The Cake Bake Shop responded by adjusting its pricing structure. Just weeks after the initial menu reveal, a revised menu was put in place. Prices were reduced for many items, bringing them closer in line with what fans might expect, though some are still outrageous.

For example, the Pesto Burrata, originally priced at $34, was reduced to $28.99, and other main dishes saw similar reductions.

Despite these changes, some items experienced minor price increases. The Pixie Fetti Birthday Cake, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Cake, and Pumpkin Chocolate Cake, for example, each saw a modest rise from $22 to $22.99.

Fan Reactions

The response to the price changes has been mixed. While some fans appreciated the effort to bring prices down, others still feel the overall cost remains too high for the average Disney visitor. “It’s nice to see they’re listening to feedback,” said one frequent Disney-goer, “but I’m still not sure I can justify $26 for a piece of cake.”

There is also curiosity about whether the price reduction will impact the quality of the dining experience. The Cake Bake Shop has built its reputation on offering luxury desserts and high-quality meals, and some wonder if maintaining that standard will be possible at the lower price point.

The Bigger Picture

From food and merchandise to park tickets and hotel stays, there has been an increasing sense that Disney World is becoming prohibitively expensive for the average family. While the company has not made sweeping changes across all dining and retail outlets, the situation at The Cake Bake Shop shows that, at least in some instances, guest feedback can lead to adjustments.

As the restaurant prepares to officially open to the public, it will be interesting to see how these pricing changes affect its overall success. Will fans flock to the shop for its famous cakes, or will the initial backlash linger? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Disney fans are not shy about voicing their opinions, and in this case, those voices have made a difference.

Inside the Magic previously reported that prices such as $26 for a slice of cake and $23 for a simple sandwich left many guests stunned and concerned about the restaurant’s long-term viability if changes weren’t made.