Dick Van Dyke Criticizes Trump, Is Happy Death Is Coming

On November 5, millions of Americans headed to the polls to vote in the Presidential election, which was an incredibly tight race between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the weeks leading up to the election, numerous celebrities came out and endorsed both sides. The former President received endorsements from Billy Ray Cyrus, Elon Musk, and Zachary Levi, the star of Tangled (2010).

The Vice President, on the other hand, was endorsed by major celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Jeff Bridges, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and many more.

One of the people who endorsed the Vice President was Mary Poppins (1964) star Dick Van Dyke. Just one day before the election, Mr. Van Dyke took to Instagram to read a speech that he had first read back in 1964 at a rally he attended alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. He said that America was not full of hate and needed to stand against people who believed in it.

Despite Mr. Van Dyke’s pleas, millions of Americans decided that they did not agree with what he had to say. Donald Trump was officially elected the 47th President of the United States. This is despite the fact that he has been convicted of 34 felonies, owes hundreds of millions of dollars in legal penalties, and was found liable for sexually assaulting a journalist in 1996.

The Daily Mail caught up with Mr. Van Dyke and asked him if America had a bright future. The optimistic nonagenarian said that he hoped so. However, when asked if Donald Trump could make America great again, he was not so kind.

“Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years.”

Mr. Van Dyke will turn 99 next month and, even though he tries to remain healthy and active, does not seem to believe that he will live to be 103.

The Night at the Museum (2006) star has always been outspoken in his liberal beliefs and, sure to practice what he preaches. He has been seen out and about in Malibu, California, helping the homeless, giving them money, and helping them find employment.

