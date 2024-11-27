Classic Disneyland Attraction Goes Offline Indefinitely

One of Disney’s most unique theme park attractions is now offline in Europe.

Related: Important Notice for Disney World Travelers: Main Gate to Theme Parks To See 2 Million Visitors

While fun and magic abound inside the Disney theme parks, few experiences are quite as iconic or unique as the Excalibur sword. This sword lies set in a stone in the middle of Disney’s Fantasyland, tempting guests who walk by to try and pull it out.

The experience is found worldwide at Disney’s various theme park resorts and remains one of the most unique and magical within the parks. The same is true for Disney Paris, although this attraction recently closed down for refurbishment.

It is unknown when Paris’ version of the Excalibur Sword in the Stone will return, so for now, guests will simply have to stay tuned to social media or the parks themselves for updates.

Twitter/X account DLP Report, which specializes in Disneyland Paris Resort news, confirmed the closure, sharing a photo of the attraction, which is now missing its sword.

Excalibur is temporarily unavailable

🔧 Excalibur is temporarily unavailable 😅 pic.twitter.com/KT7PEskEuO — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 26, 2024

Related: Not for Kids: Netflix Issues New Adults-Only Warning for ‘Stranger Things’ Ahead of Season 5

Like its Western counterparts, Disneyland Paris is home to a wide selection of rides and attractions, ranging from Disney classics like “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean to intense roller coasters like Space Mountain.

The resort is split into two distinct theme parks: the original Disneyland Park, and Walt Disney Studios, with the latter currently undergoing the largest refurbishment it’s ever seen. While Walt Disney Studios has certainly received upgrades and updates over the years, the park is in the middle of its largest transformation yet.

Alongside new areas and attractions for guests to explore, Walt Disney Studios will receive a new name, Disney Adventure World, which is designed to better fit the park’s new chapter.

At Disney’s D23 event this August, the company revealed several exciting projects currently in the works for its slate of international theme parks, including Disneyland Paris, which will soon get a brand-new attraction inspired by The Lion King (1994).

This new attraction will look and feel similar to Disney’s legendary log flume ride, Splash Mountain, which has been replaced in Disney’s American theme parks with a new experience centered around Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009).

This new spin on Disney’s now-defunct Splash Mountain is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and officially opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this year.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?