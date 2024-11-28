Bob Iger Reveals New Lyrics for Disney’s Iconic “It’s a Small World” Theme Song

The new lyrics for “it’s a small world” – arguably Disney’s catchiest song of all time – have finally been revealed.

“it’s a small world,” one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, began its journey at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. Originally created as a temporary UNICEF exhibit sponsored by Pepsi-Cola, the ride showcased a unifying theme of global harmony, brought to life through whimsical (and slightly creepy) animatronics – and, most importantly, an unforgettable theme song by the Sherman Brothers.

Following its success, “it’s a small world” found a permanent home in Disneyland Park in 1966, with versions later built in every Disney castle park worldwide, with the exception of Shanghai Disneyland. Every version of the “Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” is slightly different (with Tokyo’s soon getting a temporary Marvel makeover), but one thing each ride has in common is its soundtrack of the same name.

While this track has remained the same since Robert and Richard Sherman penned it in the 1960s, earlier this month, it was revealed that Richard Sherman—who sadly passed away in May 2024—had shared a new verse with The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger the summer before his death.

Now, that verse has been shared with the world via the release of a new short film, fittingly titled The Last Verse.

Directed by Henry Alex Rubin, this showcases the song’s global and historical impact. The film features a child singing the new verse over a piano, accompanied by images of Richard Sheran with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The new lyrics are as follows:

Mother Earth unites us in heart and mind And the love we give makes us humankind Through our vast wondrous land When we stand hand-in-hand It’s a small world after all

The short film premiered during last night’s airing of The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC. It was previously also shown during the “Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman” presentation at the D23 Expo in Anaheim in August. It’s now available on YouTube and will soon be added to Disney+.

At the end of the film, The Walt Disney Company shares a final message to Robert (who passed away in 2012) and Richard, who won two Oscars and three Grammys during their illustrious career as songwriting partners and worked on projects such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Jungle Book (1967), and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). “Thank you for making a big world feel smaller,” it says.

Iger has since released his own statement about the new verse. “As the legendary creators of some of the most cherished music of the past century, the Sherman brothers will be remembered for their profound impact on our global culture,” he said. “Hearing Richard Sherman recite the final verse to ‘it’s a small world’ before he died will be a moment I will carry with me forever.”

What’s your favorite song from the Sherman Brothers?