Emergency Response Activated for Disney’s “it’s a small world” Ride

Disneyland Resort guests were alarmed when they overheard “unholy” sounds while trapped on the broken-down “it’s a small world” ride earlier this month. One of the Disney Park guests shared a video of the incident on social media.

“it’s a small world” Closure

Disneyland Park’s iconic “it’s a small world” closed for a scheduled refurbishment on September 16, 2024. The ride has been a staple at the park since its inception, and periodic updates are essential for preserving its charm while incorporating modern technology. This time, the months-long refurbishment will allow Walt Disney Imagineers to install a seasonal overlay.

The Fantasyland attraction will reopen as “it’s a small world” Holiday on November 15, 2024. Walt Disney World Resort’s version of “it’s a small world,” located at Magic Kingdom Park, doesn’t receive the festive makeover.

Emergency Response Activation

Days before “it’s a small world” closed for refurbishment, Redditor u/nealbeast and other Disneyland Resort guests were trapped on the Fantasyland ride for more than 20 minutes.

Disney cast members turned off the attraction’s music, but the animatronics continued “creaking.” The Disney Park guest shared this video of the sounds, which they called “unholy:”

Small World–Unholy Creaking

The Disneyland Resort guest recognized the importance of safety in such a high-traffic environment, even while feeling disappointed by the interruption to their visit.

“After a pretty brutal wait on the Matterhorn single rider, decided to duck into Small World for some sweet sweet [air conditioning],” they wrote. “Good news: the ride went down for about 20 minutes so I got extra time with the cold air.”

As for the “bad news…”

“They eventually turned off the music but the animatronics never stopped moving,” the Disney Park guest continued. “Despite my hopes we never evacuated, although they made several announcements and cast members had to check each section (2 walked right past me just to the right of where I was sitting).”

Disney Parks fans reassured the guest that the “unholy” sounds shouldn’t concern them.

“The squeaking is always there,” u/Internal_Fix_2276 wrote. “The music just drowns it out.”

International Changes to “it’s a small world”

The “it’s a small world” ride, while primarily associated with Disneyland Resort in Southern California, has seen various adaptations in parks worldwide

Notably, Tokyo Disneyland recently introduced Marvel Studios characters into its version. The “it’s a small world with Groot” overlay will delight guests for a limited time beginning on January 15, 2025. This addition has been both celebrated and critiqued by Disney Parks fans as it seeks to blend classic nostalgia with modern cinematic heroes.

Comparing adaptations across different locations reveals how each park has tailored the ride to resonate with its audience. In California, “it’s a small world” retains its traditional charm while incorporating beloved Disney character dolls. Disneyland Paris has made it more reflective of European cultures. These variations signify the ride’s cultural importance as it continues to evolve while maintaining its core message of global unity.

The ride’s cultural significance is profound, resonating with themes of peace and togetherness across different nations. Each version seeks to encourage understanding and appreciation of diversity, adapting the message to fit local sentiments and values. “it’s a small world” remains not just a ride but a global symbol of connection, proving that despite varied interpretations, the core narrative resonates universally.

