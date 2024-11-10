The Most Underrated Dish at The Happiest Place on Earth!

When it comes to dining at the Walt Disney World Resort, there are more than 400 places to choose from. Disneyland Resort, on the other hand, does not have as many choices, but that does not mean there are still not a ton of great options.

Some really great meal choices can be found over in San Fransokyo Square, formerly known as Pacific Wharf, in Disney California Adventure Park.

Pacific Wharf underwent a huge renovation in early 2023 and officially opened in San Fransokyo Square on August 31, 2023. The revamped area is themed after Disney’s 2014 animated film Big Hero 6. Pacific Wharf Café became Aunt Cass Café, and a couple of the eateries got menu makeovers.

To find one of the tastiest hidden gems at The Happiest Place On Earth, you’ll want to head to San Fransokyo Square and hit up Lucky Fortune Cookery. It is here where you will find the Birria Ramen.

Yes, you read that correctly — Birria Ramen. It is the absolutely perfect combination of the Mexican dip taco and the Japanese comfort food.

The Birria Ramen consists of ramen noodles in a flavorful consomé paired with perfectly cooked house-made Birria, a soft-boiled egg, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, onions, and radish. We are not lying when we say the beef Brirria is perfectly cooked. It is so tender that it practically falls apart. The best part of the dish might be the soft-boiled egg.

Everything in the Birria Ramen just works so well together. We promise, once you try it, you’ll be hooked!

Of course, if ramen isn’t your thing, the Lucky Fortune Cookery menu is full of a ton of mouthwatering options.

Guests can choose from dishes like Chicken Pot Stickers, the Karaage-Inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a Beef Bulgogi Burrito, or Yaki Udon (which is plant-based).

And we would be remiss if we forgot to mention the Baymax Macaron! The adorable personal healthcare companion macaron is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream. It is an absolute MUST!

Now, if the thought of Birria is making you hungry, but ramen isn’t your thing, then we suggest you head across San Fransokyo Square and order from Cocina Cucamonga. The quick-service spot has traditional Birria tacos. Make sure to grab extra napkins!

We hope you love the Birria Ramen as much as we do! It’s a true winner and now a regular in our food rotation.

What is your must-have dish when you head to Disneyland? How about Disney World? Let us know in the comments!