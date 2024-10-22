Disney Removes Another Culturally Insensitive Element From Theme Parks

The Walt Disney Company has removed another culturally insensitive element from Disneyland Resort by altering a sign at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. This Jungle Cruise-inspired bar lives at the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests of all ages are welcome at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Delight in the sight of Trader Sam’s souvenirs from his travels to the Amazon, Congo, Mystic Point, Polynesia, and more as you sip enchanted cocktails or No-Booze brews. Popular drinks include the Piranha Pool, Shipwreck on the Rocks, Krakatoa Punch, and the Zombie.

During a recent visit to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Redditor u/horseheadmonster noticed multiple blacked-out sections on a sign reading “Trader Sam’s House Rules”:

Trader Sams sign

The sign reads:

Blow dart guns are not to be used as drinking straws. ___ may not serve people! _________________ Do not provide alcohol to on duty Jungle Cruise Skippers. No exceptions!!! Call bartender if Schweitzer Falls. No poison dart games. Management is not responsible ________ under any circumstances.

“Anybody know what was blacked out?” the Disney Park guest asked. “Was it something old and offensive they removed or has it always been part of the sign?”

Disney Parks fans explained that some sections were always blacked out for comedic effect, but the second rule had been edited. u/Unequivocally_Maybe wrote:

“Rule 3 was always blacked out. Rule 2 used to say ‘cannibals may not serve people.’ Rule 7, the redacted section makes the joke – management is not responsible under any circumstances.”

Disneyland Resort changed the sign as part of a conscious effort to remove offensive stereotypes about indigenous people from the Disney parks. Similar changes have been made to the Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“They’ve moved away from things like this over the years,” the Disney Parks fan continued. “Just like how they took Sam away from the end of the Jungle Cruise ride along with reworking some other offensive scenes, too. Same idea as changing the ‘selling chicks’ scene in Pirates from humans to poultry. Times change, and the parks change along with them.”

“Back in the day it was a stereotype of Africa that there’s a bunch of tribes that eat people, which is why it’s on something Jungle Cruise related,” u/AshuraSpeakman added. “So, even though Cannibal technically doesn’t mean a bunch of racist nonsense, in that context, it does, so it’s just easier to black out the term like an angry cannibal has decided he’s breaking all the rules.”

“This isn’t about not offending anyone, but about not further perpetuating stereotypes about real people,” said u/BadgersCorner.

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort make other changes to Trader Sam’s? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.