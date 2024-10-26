Report: Villain Revealed for 2026 ‘Scarlet Witch’ Movie, Everything We Know

A new report has surfaced claiming that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, will face a familiar adversary in the rumored 2026 solo Scarlet Witch movie.

While it has not been confirmed by The Walt Disney Company or Marvel Studios, rumors have swirled in recent months about the potential Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which would see Olsen return as the powerful Avenger-turned-villain.

Scarlet Witch in the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen first appeared as Wanda Maximoff in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) before appearing in a supporting role capacity, along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Pietro Maximoff), in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Ever since her first appearance, Wanda has become a fan-favorite character. Her role in taking on Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) cemented the character as one of the most powerful entities in the franchise—in the latter, Thanos had to fire on his own army to stop Wanda’s assault.

Despite losing Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War, the couple returned in Marvel Studios’ first-ever Disney+ TV show, WandaVision. In the nine-episode series, which began in 2021, Wanda created a faux community in Westview to keep Vision alive.

For fans, WandaVision provided a shift from the usual superhero fare, instead focusing on Wanda’s inner workings and her grief over losing Vision. It was in WandaVision that a new foe entered the Marvel arena: Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes, AKA the powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

Hahn returned to the small screen this year with Agatha All Along, and while the connections to the Scarlet Witch mythos are extremely clear, Elizabeth Olsen has yet to appear. It could be because the Scarlet Witch seemingly perished in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

For Sam Raimi’s Marvel sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange faced his most powerful adversary yet, his former ally, the Scarlet Witch.

Overcome with the desire to have the children—Billy and Tommy—she created in Westview, Olsen’s sorcerer aimed to use America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) Multiverse traveling powers to find Variants of her sons. In the final act, Wanda decides to destroy the Darkhold and in doing so, destroys herself.

Or so it seemed.

MCU’s Scarlet Witch Solo Movie

Wanda’s death, while implied, has never been officially confirmed outside or inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, multiple reports suggest that a solo Scarlet Witch movie is coming down the pipeline. Elizabeth Olsen recently discussed her potential return to the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

“It’s a character I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I’ve been lucky when I started, I was used well… and they kind of didn’t know what to do with me for a second there!” Olsen told FM 104 (via Elizabeth Olsen Updates). “If there’s a good way to use her, I’m always happy to come back.”

At the start of the year, Inside the Magic reported on other rumors swirling about the potential Scarlet Witch movie.

“Responding to a fan’s question about whether Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will ever get her very own solo film,” the report reads, “the insider source [My Time To Shine Hello] replies that the Scarlet Witch film would likely debut between Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars–or potentially even after the likely final film in the current Multiverse Saga.”

Many things have changed since then, with Marvel Studios confirming three new movies will be released in 2028, as well as scrapping The Kang Dynasty in favor of Avengers: Doomsday (2026). Along with the current empty slots for 2026 and 2027, there are many opportunities for a Scarlet Witch movie to debut–there is definitely a taste for it, that’s for sure.

“…The project is said to be aiming for a 2026 release, with WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell reportedly working on the script,” Comic Book Movie recently reported. With the reported 2026 release, scooper My Time To Shine Hello has also claimed that Wanda will face an old adversary in the form of Agatha Harkness.

A 2026 release date is increasingly likely after a listing in Production Weekly revealed that a Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito Scarlet Witch movie was in development.

“Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision, Agatha All Along) and Megan McDonnell (WandaVision, The Marvels, Agatha All Along) are listed as the writers, with “status” listed as 2026 (whatever that means — shooting vs release, etc.),” a user wrote on the Marvel Studios sub-Reddit.

As for who she will reportedly face, Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, is the central figure in Marvel’s newest TV show, Agatha All Along. In the show, Hahn’s Agatha traverses the Witches’ Road with her assembled coven to regain the powers Wanda destroyed.

One member of that coven is Teen, or as he was later confirmed, William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff, son of the Scarlet Witch, played by Joe Locke.

It wouldn’t be unlikely for Elizabeth Olsen to appear in Agatha All Along, with it being the natural successor of WandaVision, but the studio may want her return to be done on the big screen rather than a Disney+ show.

