Official: ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel in the Works, Will Feature Fan-Favorite Character

Eddie Munson’s shocking death in Stranger Things Season 4 left fans devastated. His heroic sacrifice in the Upside Down earned him a place as one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Despite his death, Eddie’s story isn’t over, as his return has been officially announced—though not in the way some fans might have expected.

Eddie will return in a new prequel comic book series, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, set to be released in February 2025.

Roll the dice once more with Eddie Munson in #StrangerThings and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, a new comic series prequel to Stranger Things season 4! Learn more at the DH Newsfeed: https://t.co/AzH5g9JnCA Covers shown by Magali Villanueve, @kylelambert, Rebecca… pic.twitter.com/jfILT0Jgfj — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) October 22, 2024

The Impact of Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, made his debut in Season 4, capturing the hearts of viewers with his rebellious attitude and dedication to his friends.

As the leader of the Hellfire Club, Eddie played a crucial role in tying together the Dungeons & Dragons theme with the supernatural battles against the Upside Down. His final moments, in which he selflessly sacrificed himself to save his friends, cemented his status as a fan-favorite character.

His death, while emotional and heartbreaking, left fans wanting more. Speculation about Eddie’s possible return has been rampant since Season 4 concluded. Many hoped that the character might make a supernatural comeback in Season 5, but Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have chosen a different path to bring Eddie back into the fold.

Eddie’s Prequel Story

In the upcoming comic book series, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, fans will get to dive deeper into Eddie’s story. Set before the events of Season 4, this prequel explores Eddie’s life before the showdown in the Upside Down.

According to reports, the comic will explore how Eddie rose to become the de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, a group that plays a significant role in the series.

This comic series, created by Dark Horse Comics, brings Eddie’s story to life through the collaboration of writers Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, with artwork by Diego Galindo. The narrative promises to explore Eddie’s recruitment of characters like Lucas, Dustin, and Mike into the Hellfire Club.

It will also highlight the group’s adventures as they navigate the fantasy worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, an iconic element in Stranger Things.

While this prequel may not fulfill every fan’s desire to see Eddie return in the flesh for Season 5, it’s a creative way to honor the character and give fans more insight into his background and relationships.

Eddie in Season 5: What We Know So Far

With the return of Stranger Things in 2025 for its final season, there’s been speculation about Eddie’s potential involvement. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed that Eddie Munson will appear in the final episodes, many fans are holding out hope for a supernatural twist.

Whether it’s through flashbacks, visions, or some alternate Upside Down magic, Eddie’s presence in Season 5 remains a topic of much discussion among fans and media outlets.

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, have teased that Season 5 will be an emotional rollercoaster, as it serves as the grand finale of the series. Given Eddie’s significance to the story and his impact on viewers, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if he made a cameo or appeared in some capacity, even if it’s not a full-fledged return.

What we do know about Season 5 is that filming is currently underway, and the release date is slated for 2025. As the series comes to a close, fans are expecting more high-stakes battles in the Upside Down, emotional reunions, and the conclusion of the mysteries that have lingered since the show’s debut in 2016.

The Future of Stranger Things

As Stranger Things moves toward its final chapter, the return of characters like Eddie Munson in the form of prequels and spin-offs is a testament to the series’ lasting impact. Stranger Things has not only become a beloved cultural phenomenon but also a launching point for additional stories that expand its universe.

The Dungeons & Dragons connection, which has been central to the show since its inception, remains a key focus in Eddie’s prequel.

Fans of the series can look forward to more stories in the Stranger Things universe, including the upcoming prequel comic, which promises to deliver the nostalgia and excitement that has kept audiences hooked.

Whether Eddie Munson’s story will continue in future spin-offs or additional content remains to be seen, but for now, his return in the prequel series offers fans a chance to relive his legacy.