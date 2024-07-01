‘Stranger Things’: Beloved Actor Comments on Eddie Munson’s Surprising Season 5 Return

British actor Joseph Quinn is currently busy fending off terrifying aliens in the third installment in the A Quiet Place film series, A Quiet Place: Day One (2024). But not so long ago, he was battling demonic bats in the Upside Down in Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4.

A Quiet Place: Day One was released in theaters on June 28. So far, the prequel is impressing audiences and critics and has already grossed $98.5M worldwide. The first two films, which were also critical hits, grossed a combined $638.4M at the global box office.

Quinn stars opposite Lupita Nyong’o in the latest film, which details the events that precede the original 2018 film and its 2020 sequel, revealing how the aliens, which can detect the slightest of sounds, arrived on Earth and plunged human civilization into total chaos.

Needless to say, this is a huge leap forward for Quinn, who had his breakthrough role in the fourth season of Stranger Things. However, while his character Eddie Munson “rocked” fans to the core, it’s summer blockbusters that will eventually make him a household name.

There’s no doubt that it’s onwards and upwards for Quinn from here on in. However, seeing him return to the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down in Stranger Things would hardly be a step backwards in his very promising career. In fact, it would be quite the opposite.

The sci-fi horror series Stranger Things remains one of the most successful television shows of all time. However, Season 4, which introduced Quinn’s charismatic metalhead character Eddie Munson, broke several records for the streaming giant Netflix.

The fifth and final season of the show is currently in development. Despite several delays, the finale is shaping up to be even more epic than its predecessor, as it will pit our Hawkins heroes (Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Hopper, and so on) against the Upside Down one last time.

Not much is known about the plot, although the Duffer brothers have revealed a few details, including some of the episode titles, an excerpt from the opening scene in the first episode, and other titbits here and there, with many of the cast members also teasing plenty.

Of course, fans are eager to know how it will all end for the likes of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). But another question on everyone’s mind is: Will Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) return?

Season 4 gave us some truly memorable Eddie Munson moments, with his earth-shattering, guitar-shredding “Master of Puppets” by Metallica solo atop an RV in the Upside Down (intended to serve as a decoy) being the most iconic.

Unfortunately, the beloved character meets his maker in that same episode. Fans were besides themselves with anguish when Munson was fatally wounded by a horde of Upside Down bats, left to die in a sobbing Dustin’s arms.

But now, there’s hope that Eddie Munson might make an epic return in Stranger Things Season 4.

In an exclusive New York City red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight (etonline.com) while discussing his new blockbuster, A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn was asked about the chances of seeing his Stranger Things character appear in the final season.

“The chances are high,” he mysteriously confessed to ET, before saying of his fellow castmates, “I love those guys! I’d love to say hello.” He added, “I’m sure they’re [the Duffer brothers and the cast] working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

He went on to praise his Stranger Things family and how he’s confident they’ll tie up the fifth and final season in a satisfying way, saying, “I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

However, when asked to comment further on Eddie Munson’s potential return, with many fans feeling that it’s entirely possible, he said, “I might have that feeling too. “Or maybe I don’t. I don’t know! Who knows?”

How Eddie Munson might return remains to be seen. While he was unequivocally killed off in the Season 4 finale, there’s no telling what other unnatural things the Upside Down is capable of. The fifth and final season may also deal with time travel.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix. There’s no release date for Season 5.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

